Rainfall warning issued for Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert is in for another heavy downpour starting Sept. 23 as Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the city areas and the North Coast.

A strong frontal system will bring gusting winds of up to 100 km/h with between 100 mm and 120 mm of total precipitation to the city starting early on Sept. 23. The heaviest rainfall is forecasted for the afternoon and will continue throughout the night of Sept. 24.

In comparison, on Sept. 20, Rupertites saw 79.8 mm of rain which caused the flooding of creeks and damage to the Prince Rupert golf course infrastructure.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Norman Galimski | Journalist