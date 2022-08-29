Rainy weather is for the birds - or not as they take cover in Prince Rupert on Aug. 28. A rainfall warning has been issued for Prince Rupert, Kitimat and places along the north coast for heavy rain expected until Aug. 30. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Rainy weather is for the birds - or not as they take cover in Prince Rupert on Aug. 28. A rainfall warning has been issued for Prince Rupert, Kitimat and places along the north coast for heavy rain expected until Aug. 30. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Rainfall warning in Prince Rupert and Kitimat

More than 100 mm expected, warns Environment Canada

This weather is for the birds — or not. Even the pigeons are taking shelter from the heavy rain in North Coast locations on Aug. 28

A special rainfall warning in effect for Prince Rupert, Kitimat and locations along North Coast – coastal sections was updated at 4:06 a.m. on Aug. 29 (Monday), by Environment Canada. The heavy rain is expected to last until Tuesday, the web update stated.

Rainfall amounts of up to 100 mm can be expected due to a frontal system bringing the first major rainfall event to Prince Rupert since the spring. A slightly less amount of up to 75 mm is expected in Kitimat.

“Light rain is falling throughout the North Coast. Rainfall rates are expected to intensify [on Aug. 29] and be the heaviest [during Monday night]. The heavy rain is forecast to ease Tuesday morning, Environment Canada stated.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports letting north coast residents know about updates

Previous story
Major projects update for City of Prince Rupert
Next story
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket

Just Posted

Rainy weather is for the birds - or not as they take cover in Prince Rupert on Aug. 28. A rainfall warning has been issued for Prince Rupert, Kitimat and places along the north coast for heavy rain expected until Aug. 30. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Rainfall warning in Prince Rupert and Kitimat

A progress report on the City of Prince Rupert’s major projects was presented at the regular city council meeting on Aug. 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Major projects update for City of Prince Rupert

Rob Gruber owner of Good Time Games was presented with a Civic Merit Award, by Prince Rupert city mayor and council on Aug. 22. The recognition was for his community contributions, Mayor Lee Brain said. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert recognizes citizens with Civic Merit Awards

Hwy 97 is currently closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle incident. (FB photo)
Alaska Highway (97) is closed following motor vehicle incident