Rainfall warning in Prince Rupert and Kitimat

Rainy weather is for the birds - or not as they take cover in Prince Rupert on Aug. 28. A rainfall warning has been issued for Prince Rupert, Kitimat and places along the north coast for heavy rain expected until Aug. 30. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

This weather is for the birds — or not. Even the pigeons are taking shelter from the heavy rain in North Coast locations on Aug. 28

A special rainfall warning in effect for Prince Rupert, Kitimat and locations along North Coast – coastal sections was updated at 4:06 a.m. on Aug. 29 (Monday), by Environment Canada. The heavy rain is expected to last until Tuesday, the web update stated.

Rainfall amounts of up to 100 mm can be expected due to a frontal system bringing the first major rainfall event to Prince Rupert since the spring. A slightly less amount of up to 75 mm is expected in Kitimat.

“Light rain is falling throughout the North Coast. Rainfall rates are expected to intensify [on Aug. 29] and be the heaviest [during Monday night]. The heavy rain is forecast to ease Tuesday morning, Environment Canada stated.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports letting north coast residents know about updates