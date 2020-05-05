Rainbow Resilience – Part Three

The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

