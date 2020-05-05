Rainbow Resilience – Part Three

The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Hundreds of hearts and rainbows continue to appear in the windows and door-ways of Prince Rupert homes and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Neighbours and friends are reaching out to offer heart hugs and rainbow kisses to passersby to feel a touch of human element, in the midst of facial masks, gloves, and social distancing. With schools, more than likely out until September, placing hearts and rainbows for all to see, children feel connected to the world – even if it is a different world to what it was.

Join the rainbow resilience of Rupert and share a little love in your window.

READ MORE: Rainbow resilience in Prince Rupert

READ MORE: Rainbow Resilience – Part Two

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Time to focus on recovery

Just Posted

Rainbow Resilience – Part Three

Hundreds of hearts overwhelm Rupert

Time to focus on recovery

Prince Rupert Mayor is ‘cautiously optimistic’ in report to Council

Bags of Goodness prepared by SD52 to fill a void and a tummy

Province announces no child should go hungry

Three new business liaison positions for Northwest

Up to $75,000 provided by Northern Development

Corruption allegations against Nisga’a Lisms Government without merit: report

Former employee behind explosive email says investigation committee was biased

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

At least three years until ‘cataclysmic’ virus fallout recedes: Air Canada

Since mid-March, the country’s largest airline has slashed its flight schedule by more than 90 per cent

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

B.C. teen won’t be next American Idol, but she’s excited about her future in music

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith misses out on top 10 of reality TV talent show

Most Read