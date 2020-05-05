Rainbow Resilience – Part Three
The treasure, in the pot of gold at the end of the Rupert rainbow, is the love that is displayed with hearts and rainbows as symbols of resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. Reach out and touch your neighbour by placing one in your window. More than 500 windows in Prince Rupert were photographed throughout Easter weekend. Is your window here? (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Hundreds of hearts and rainbows continue to appear in the windows and door-ways of Prince Rupert homes and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Neighbours and friends are reaching out to offer heart hugs and rainbow kisses to passersby to feel a touch of human element, in the midst of facial masks, gloves, and social distancing. With schools, more than likely out until September, placing hearts and rainbows for all to see, children feel connected to the world – even if it is a different world to what it was.
Join the rainbow resilience of Rupert and share a little love in your window.
K-J Millar | Journalist
