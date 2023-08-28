On Saturday, Aug. 26, vandals spray-painted the rainbow crosswalk on Main Street in Summerland. Municipal crews quickly cleaned up the crosswalk following the incident. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

On Saturday, Aug. 26, vandals spray-painted the rainbow crosswalk on Main Street in Summerland. Municipal crews quickly cleaned up the crosswalk following the incident. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Rainbow crosswalk vandalized in Summerland

Racial slur spray-painted on Pride-themed crosswalk on Main Street

Vandals left their mark on one of Summerland’s two rainbow crosswalks on the weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, an anti-Black racial slur was painted on the crosswalk on Main Street at Kelly Avenue. Municipal crews quickly responded to paint over the slur and restore the crosswalk.

READ ALSO: Pride flag taken from Summerland church

READ ALSO: Racist graffiti sprayed at Summerland Secondary School

The two rainbow crosswalks — one on Main Street and one on Victoria Road North — were installed in early September, 2015 as a show of support for those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender.

Coun. Erin Trainer, who promoted the crosswalks in 2015, is disappointed with the recent vandalism.

“To me, these crosswalks represent the best things in our community,” she said. “They represent our values.”

The defacing of the crosswalk is not the first time a display of hate has been shown in Summerland during this calendar year.

In early June, graffiti with a racial slur was spray-painted on a wall at Summerland Secondary School and at a wall at the school’s tennis courts, near the community’s Truth and Reconciliation mural.

Then, in early July, a Pride flag at Summerland United Church was ripped down from the church building.

To report a typo, email:
newsroom@summerlandreview.com.


newsroom@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PrideSummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Firefighters battle many challenges tied to deadly wilderness blazes
Next story
Racism factor in unequal health care provided Indigenous women: PHAC study

Just Posted

Alberta Williams was murdered 34 years ago at the age of 25. Police and family urge anyone with information to come forward. (Photo: RCMP)
After 34 years, Alberta Williams’ murder near Prince Rupert still looms large

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman

Coast Mountain College nursing student Brylee Dos Santos with a patient simulation manikin providing the opportunity for hands-on training. (Coast Mountain College photo)
Coast Mountain College offers $1,500 bursary to address nursing shortage

A close-up of vibrant sockeye salmon swimming in clear waters. (Oregon State University, via Wikimedia Commons)
Sockeye salmon daily limit reduced in select Skeena River areas until mid-September