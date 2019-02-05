A freight train killed the three men on board when it derailed near Field, B.C., early Monday morning. (The Canadian Press)

Railway workers launch online fundraiser for families of CP Rail train victims

All three men on board died in the crash

A fundraiser for the families of three men who died when a CP Rail train derailed near Field has already raised nearly half its $60,000 goal as of Tuesday morning.

The GoFundMe was launched Monday morning to raise money for the families of conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmerwho died when their freight train derailed enroute from Calgary to Field at 1 a.m. M.S.T. Monday.

READ MORE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

The fundraiser, started by Calgary railway employees who “all worked with these men on a daily basis,” has raised $23,250 so far to “help them through this difficult time.”

“We need to do all we can to take care of these men’s families. The funds raised are 100 per cent going to go to their families to help them with whatever they need,” the GoFundMe page reads.

“The funds will be distributed with the Union’s involvement to ensure that this is done fairly.”

The Transportation Safety Board is schedule to provide more information about its investigation into the crash at 11 a.m. M.S.T.

