Rafter killed in Clore River accident

The body of a missing boater has been found on the Clore River east of Terrace.

On Sunday morning Kitimat RCMP received a SOS message from an Inreach Device geo-tagged to a remote location. According to a RCMP press release the message stated there had been a rafting incident in which one man had managed to swim ashore but the second was swept away.

Both men were reported to be wearing life jackets and helmets.

Terrace Ground and Swiftwater Rescue was immediately deployed with air, water and ground support. They located one man on shore but the team confirmed with Black Press Media Sunday afternoon the second man was found deceased. He was 41 years old.

Police have not released the victim’s name nor information on where he’s from.

 


quinn@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ottawa not looking at changing impaired driving laws despite study on THC levels
Next story
VIDEO: World’s largest grizzly bear sanctuary sees first set of safe triplet cubs in 13 years

Just Posted

Prince Rupert’s men’s Football Club finishes third in Kitimat soccer tournament despite missing players

PRFC lost to Terrace Providers in Sunday ’s semi-final match but bring home individual trophies

Cow Bay Day put out to pasture: Second event in a month cancelled in Prince Rupert due to lack of volunteers

Connie Jack, organizer of the event for the last eight years, stepped down from her role

Professional basketball camp comes to Prince Rupert, only stop in Canada

Noah Dahlman’s ND42 summer camp makes its lone stop north of the border

Rupert Redesign Roundtable draws innovate ideas for the city

Participants floated their thoughts for city improvements in a number of areas

Prince Rupert’s women’s Football Club headed to finals seeking their third ever tournament victory

PRFC will take on Terrace Providers in Sunday afternoon’s title game

PHOTO GALLERY AND STORY: Women’s Prince Rupert Football Club scores a hat trick of championships

PRFC coming home from Kitimat with championship and four individual awards

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Event condemned for allowing topless swimming and excluding parents and guardians

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Statue of B.C.’s controversial ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

B.C. woman loses bid to sue for negligence in residential school sex assault

Courts find the bus driver was not negligent in getting off the bus just before the assault

B.C. school district teams to focus mental health treatment

Fragmented system a barrier to youth, Judy Darcy says

Canadian spies welcomed energy industry info about alleged threats, documents show

Details of the CSIS practices are emerging in a case mounted by the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

Most Read