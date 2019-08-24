A woman was caught on camera on Friday, Aug. 23 where she is heard yelling racial slurs in a parking lot dispute in Richmond, B.C. (Screenshot/Black Press Media)

Racist confrontation in Richmond parking lot caught on camera

Woman can be heard yelling racial slurs, swear words at woman in apparent parking dispute

Mounties are reportedly investigating after a woman threw racial slurs and other insults at another woman and her child in a Richmond parking lot recently, with the incident caught on video.

Footage of the incident, originally posted on social media platform WeChat before circulating on Facebook, happened on Friday along No. 3 Road in the Broadmoor area.

It appears the confrontation was over an apparent parking dispute. The woman in the video can be seen getting into her car, which is parked over a white parking line and touching the vehicle in the opposite spot.

But when the owner of that vehicle confronts the woman, who is Caucasian, her responses are concerning.

“We don’t want you here because you can’t drive,” the woman can be heard saying, before blowing a raspberry at the camera.

She goes on to say: “You don’t know a damn thing, go back to China where you belong,” and swears numerous times and yells other racial slurs.

ALSO READ: Curfew and probation for man filmed in racist parking lot rant in Abbotsford

Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for further comment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Trudeau to meet with U.K. and Japanese prime ministers ahead of G7 summit
Next story
Thousands cycle to conquer cancer

Just Posted

New piece of art bedecks Prince Rupert Library

“The Quilt of Belonging to Prince Rupert” makes long awaited move to its new home

CityWest mistakenly overcharging customers on PST since 2013

Prince Rupert’s telecommunications company sent out notices to residents informing them of the error

Master students in Prince Rupert share their findings for a more sustainable city

Students with Ecotrust Canada’s North Coast Innovation Lab showcase their work at Lester Centre

Wind project between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert moves forward once more

Naikun Wind Energy Group announced partnership with major offshore wind development company

Disaster in store for Prince Rupert, announces Lester Centre of the Arts

Auditions set to take place at the end of October

Trudeau to meet with U.K. and Japanese prime ministers ahead of G7 summit

French President Emmanuel Macron, this year’s G7 host, has little expectations of a unified front from the leaders

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

Thousands cycle to conquer cancer

The 11th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer took place Saturday morning, Aug. 24 in Surrey, B.C.

PHOTOS: Brazil military begins operations to fight Amazon fires

Amazon fires have become a global issue, escalating tensions between Brazil and European countries

Racist confrontation in Richmond parking lot caught on camera

Woman can be heard yelling racial slurs, swear words at woman in apparent parking dispute

Groups ready campaign to help young voters identify ‘fake news’ in election

The media literacy campaign to focus on identifying misinformation and suspicious sources online

Big rally in northern B.C. draws attention to continuing lumber crisis

Mayor Joan Atkinson says about 400 workers have been directly affected by the closure of the Canfor mill

Orangeville Northmen take Minto Cup at Langley Events Centre

Swept best-of-five series 3-0 over Victoria Shamrocks

Most Read