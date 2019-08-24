Racist confrontation in Richmond parking lot caught on camera

Woman can be heard yelling racial slurs, swear words at woman in apparent parking dispute

A woman was caught on camera on Friday, Aug. 23 where she is heard yelling racial slurs in a parking lot dispute in Richmond, B.C. (Screenshot/Black Press Media)

Mounties are reportedly investigating after a woman threw racial slurs and other insults at another woman and her child in a Richmond parking lot recently, with the incident caught on video.

Footage of the incident, originally posted on social media platform WeChat before circulating on Facebook, happened on Friday along No. 3 Road in the Broadmoor area.

It appears the confrontation was over an apparent parking dispute. The woman in the video can be seen getting into her car, which is parked over a white parking line and touching the vehicle in the opposite spot.

But when the owner of that vehicle confronts the woman, who is Caucasian, her responses are concerning.

“We don’t want you here because you can’t drive,” the woman can be heard saying, before blowing a raspberry at the camera.

She goes on to say: “You don’t know a damn thing, go back to China where you belong,” and swears numerous times and yells other racial slurs.

Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for further comment.

