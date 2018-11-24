A raccoon was reportedly left in a trap for over a week before an attempt was made to drown it. A spokesperson for the Critter Care Wildlife Society in Langley, which rescued the female raccoon, calls it a “horrific” case of animal cruelty. The raccoon died shortly after it arrived at the Langley wild animal rehabilitation facility. Photo courtesy Critter Care

Raccoon dies after being trapped in ‘horrific’ B.C. animal cruelty case

Someone tried to drown a raccoon after leaving it in a trap for over a week, Critter Care says

  • Nov. 24, 2018 3:00 p.m.
  • News

Someone tried to drown a young raccoon after leaving it in a trap for over a week, according to an animal care supervisor at the Critter Care Wildlife Society in Langley, who called it one of the worst cases of animal cruelty she has seen in three years with the wildlife rehabilitation facility.

Brooklynn Martin said staff at Critter Care rescued the raccoon on Friday after a tenant in a Burnaby residence contacted them to say the landlord had live-trapped a raccoon and left it in the trap for over a week.

“When the raccoon hadn’t died from hunger or the elements the [tenant said the] landlord proceeded to try and kill the raccoon by placing the live trap face-down in a garbage can full of water,” Martin said.

“The raccoon remained this way for multiple days but some how managed to stay alive.”

Martin said when the tenant realized the raccoon was still in the trap, they released it in the yard and called Critter Care.

As soon as the animal arrived back at the center it was wrapped in heat, given antibiotics for the fluid it had accumulated in its lungs, pain meds and a shot of vitamins.

Martin said the raccoon was very weak and did not require sedation.

“I held her wrapped like a baby in my arms,” Martin told Black Press.

After a few hours, the raccoon died.

Martin said the incident has been reported to the BC SPCA cruelty line, conservation officers, and The Association for the Protection of Fur Bearing Animals.

She called it “one of the most horrific cases of cruelty” staff have encountered, noting the facility is often called to rescue animals caught in leg-hold traps.

READ MORE: Critter Care opens its doors

 

Critter care released this photo of a trap and garbage can that was allegedly used in a bid to drown a raccoon. Courtesy Critter Care

Previous story
Timeline of events in RCMP investigation at B.C. legislature
Next story
B.C. invests in 1,100 new homes for Indigenous residents

Just Posted

Charles Hays students learn with green thumbs

Students planted garlic that will be harvested and sold next year

Terrace Indigenous skater takes front page of US magazine

Feature article shows 15-year old as inspiration to North American readership

Prince Rupert Middle School students get dramatic with their French

Francophone theatre company Théâtre La Seizième held a drama workshop at PRMS on Nov. 22

Terrace comes together to remember Cameron Kerr

Several memorials and a funds page have been announced

Researchers on state of B.C. salmon in warm water blob

DFO and Ocean Networks Canada on above average temperatures in the northeast Pacific

This Week – Episode 112

Chance to win two tickets to “Laughing for a Cause” comedy show in Prince Rupert

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Have you mailed in your vote for the B.C. electoral reform referendum?

As of Nov. 22 only 27% of voters had mailed in their reform packages

Opposition pushes for emergency meeting amid B.C. legislature turmoil

Speaker’s office agreed to Tuesday meeting, but Liberal house leader wants one first thing Monday

Team Otter vs. Team Koi: People pick sides as otter evades capture at Vancouver garden

Otter has eaten seven decorative koi so far at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

B.C. invests in 1,100 new homes for Indigenous residents

An injection of $231 million will go to 26 communities across the province.

Shortened daylight in B.C. can put damper on mental health

Canadian Mental Health Association says 2%-3% of British Columbians get seasonal affective disorder

Timeline of events in RCMP investigation at B.C. legislature

It started in January 2018, when House Speaker Darryl Plecas hired Alan Mullen as a special adviser

Canucks’ Roussel fined for biting Sharks defenceman

Forward Antoine Roussel has been ordered to pay $5,000 for biting Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Most Read