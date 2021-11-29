Cariboo Pulp and Paper in Quesnel will be shut down for the next 16 days due to a lack of pulp supply. (West Fraser Photo)

Cariboo Pulp and Paper in Quesnel will be shut down for the next 16 days due to a lack of pulp supply. (West Fraser Photo)

Quesnel pulp mill to shut down due to flooding and transportation issues

Around 220 employees have been temporarily laid off at two West Fraser pulp mills

Approximately 220 employees at West Fraser pulp facilities in Quesnel have been laid off due to flooding in southern B.C., says a company spokesperson.

Joyce Wagenaar, a corporate spokesperson for West Fraser Mills, said operations at Cariboo Pulp and Paper and Quesnel River Pulp will be reduced.

“As a result of the significant flooding in southern B.C., the province is now facing serious transportation and logistics issues impacting highways, rail and our ports,” she said in an email.

“These issues are now impacting West Fraser’s pulp operations as we are unable to ship product and have run out of accessible storage.”

PHOTO GALLERY: Battling the West Fraser Log Yard fire

Cariboo Pulp and Paper will be shut down for 16 days, affecting around 160 employees and Quesnel River Pulp will be running at one-third of its normal capacity, affecting 60 employees. Some functions at Cariboo Pulp and Paper will continue.

“Throughout this time, we will continue to monitor the transportation situation, provide updates and adjust our plans as necessary. Our hope is to see our employees come back to work as soon as possible,” Wagenaar said.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

forestryQuesnel

Previous story
Boy, 14, arrested after woman and her dog stabbed in Vancouver
Next story
Yukon’s illicit overdose death toll now highest in Canada: coroner

Just Posted

A special weather alert was issued on Nov. 29. No wind or rain records were broken on Nov. 24, when high wind gusts caused uprooted trees, downed utility lines and lifted off roofs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Special weather alert issued for Prince Rupert and North Coast

Prince Rupert Lions Club donated $10,000 of winter clothing to the homelessness shelter on Nov. 29. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Lions Club spreads warmth to homeless shelter

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. (Photo by Peter Versteege) Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. (Photo by Peter Versteege)
Skeena MLA slams Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘misinformed’ support of pipeline opposition

The R.E.M. Lee Theatre in Terrace, pictured on Nov. 29, 2021, will be the sole venue for the 2022 Pacific Northwest Music Festival from April 21 to May 6. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)
Pacific Northwest Music Festival set to return in 2022