Hero the kitten is receiving care after being found with a bandage wrapped so tightly around his leg it will need amputation. (Submitted Photo)

Hero the kitten is receiving care after being found with a bandage wrapped so tightly around his leg it will need amputation. (Submitted Photo)

Quesnel kitten will need leg amputated after found wandering with hair elastic around leg

The BC SPCA say Hero the kitten was found with a bandage wrapped tightly around leg

A kitten found wandering in Quesnel is going to lose his leg after suffering from a tightly wrapped hair elastic.

The kitten, named Hero, was brought into the turned into the Quesnel BC SPCA branch after he was found roaming around a yard with what appeared to be a cast or bandage around one of his front legs.

“As soon as Hero arrived to the shelter it was apparent that the bandage was tied so tightly around his leg with a purple elastic hair tie that it had worn through the flesh and was directly on the exposed bone,” the BC SPCA said in a news release Monday (Feb. 8).

Hero was given medication, and will soon have surgery to to amputate his leg. After surgery, he will spend at least a month in foster care before being ready for adoption.

BC SPCA Quesnel & District manager Colby O’Flynn said it’s unclear why the elastic was tied around the kitten, causing long-term suffering.

Hero’s care will cost $1,500.

Despite the circumstances, Hero is friendly and comfortable around people.

“Hero is a sweetheart,” O’Flynn said. “So affectionate and talkative. He doesn’t let his leg slow him down for one minute. He still manages to run, jump and climb. We can only imagine how happy he will be after his surgery and can start his new three-legged life in a forever home.”

READ MORE: Costs climb to more than $100K for BC SPCA to care for animals in B.C. farm seizure

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCACatsQuesnel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Top 10 ‘least-wanted Valentines’ list ranks B.C.’s most wanted fugitives
Next story
Barrels of fuel to children’s toys: B.C. shoreline cleanup nets 127 tonnes of marine debris

Just Posted

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge left residents cut off from neighbouring communities. (Facebook photo)
Kispiox Bridge opens to light vehicle traffic but repair work is ongoing

First responders are on standby to provide aid to cut-off residents

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge has residents cut off indefinitely and awaiting a detour that could take a week to open and take them 233 kilometres out of their way just to get to Hazelton. (Facebook photo)
Damaged bridge cuts off Kispiox residents

It could be a week before a 233 kilometre detour is available, bridge closed indefinitely

Prince Rupert RCMP was called to an incident involving COVID-19 concerns onboard a ferry from Prince Rupert to Skidegate on Jan. 31. Seen here is a BC Ferry docked at the Prince Rupert terminal on Feb. 2. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
RCMP dispatched to ferry over COVID-19 concerns

BC Ferries sailing from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii delayed due to pandemic health concerns

A ten-story apartment tower in Prince Rupert is undergoing renovations for 60 rental suites. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Sixty unit residential building being renovated in the city

Prince Rupert building sat without tenants for years is due to be ready for residents in 2021

A COVID-19 outbreak killing nine residents was declared at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert where the flag flies at half-mast on Feb. 2. Since the outbreak was declared 40 people who either live or work in the manor have been confirmed positive for the virus as of Feb. 1. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Just less than half of Acropolis Manor residents test positive for COVID-19

Ten deaths since outbreak declared on Jan. 19 at Prince Rupert long-term care home

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki plays pond hockey with family near his home in Airdrie, Alta., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A blessing:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco finds way back on the ice during COVID-19

Straschnitzki’s mother said it was heartwarming to see her entire family on the ice.

A woman dresses mannequins in a storefront window in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

In Alberta, restaurants also reopened for in-person dining Monday

Crews with the $3.5-million provincially funded Marine Debris Removal Initiative remove discarded and lost gear from B.C.’s central coast in the summer of 2020. (Photo supplied by the Small Ship Tour Operators Association of B.C.)
Barrels of fuel to children’s toys: B.C. shoreline cleanup nets 127 tonnes of marine debris

Government-funded project employed out-of-work marine-tour operators

Biomass storage domes at Drax Power Station in Yorkshire, England, a former coal-fired plant that is Europe’s largest decarbonization project. Drax has bid to take over Pinnacle Renewable Energy, the B.C.-based pellet maker that is now the world’s second largest. Photo © Chris Allen (cc-by-sa/2.0) Geograph.org.uk
British firm Drax bids to buy B.C.-based pellet maker Pinnacle

Wood waste company has expanded into Alberta, U.S.

Hero the kitten is receiving care after being found with a bandage wrapped so tightly around his leg it will need amputation. (Submitted Photo)
Quesnel kitten will need leg amputated after found wandering with hair elastic around leg

The BC SPCA say Hero the kitten was found with a bandage wrapped tightly around leg

Some of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers’ “least-wanted Valentines” for 2021 displayed on a table at a media event in Surrey on Monday morning, Feb. 8. (submitted photo: Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers)
Top 10 ‘least-wanted Valentines’ list ranks B.C.’s most wanted fugitives

‘Some of these fugitives have been missing a year or even longer’

Ahmed Al-Rawi, assistant professor at the School of Communication at Simon Fraser University. (SFU photo)
B.C. prof joins 19 global experts to create online guide to fight COVID misinformation

‘The handbook can be an important tool for those in our communities who do not believe in the importance of COVID vaccinations’

FILE – An organizer displays a naloxone kit that people can pick up for free as International Overdose Awareness Day training seminar takes place at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. a step closer to having some nurses prescribe opioid alternatives for drug users

There are 23,000 people in the province using opioid alternatives

FILE – Children’s backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver city council to debate 24-hour child care for essential shift workers

Councillor points out that many families who work odd hours have young children who need care

Most Read