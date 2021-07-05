A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec woman dies after being struck by airplane while driving tractor near runway

Investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident near St-Esprit

Quebec provincial police say a woman in her 20s has died after she was struck by a plane north of Montreal today.

The woman was riding a tractor close to a runway near St-Esprit, Que., about 60 kilometres north of Montreal, when a plane performing a landing manoeuvre struck her.

Police spokesperson Marc Tessier says the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where her death was confirmed.

The pilot allegedly did not see the woman during landing and was transported to hospital to be treated for nervous shock.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Collision investigators have been dispatched to the scene and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

Transportation

Previous story
Weekly COVID-19 numbers remain at zero in region
Next story
Ottawa spent nearly $20 million on COVID-19 tracking app — with inconclusive results

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Port Authority donated more than $65,000 to the renovations in the Friendship House. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
It’s all about Friendship with a $62,500 PRPA donation

Step three of B.C.’s restart plan started on July 1st. Masks are no longer mandatory in public places and restrictions on dining, nightclubs, casinos and sports have been amended. (Image: supplied)
Weekly COVID-19 numbers remain at zero in region

A box of kittens found in June abandoned on the roadside near the BC SPCA. Joe Griffith SPCA manager said he wants people to be good humans. (Photo: supplied BC SPCA)
Kittens found tied up in plastic bags in Prince Rupert

A residential school survivor, Georgina Calder is happy with her life as a mom and wife in Prince Rupert after her time as a child in the Port Alberni Residential School.
44