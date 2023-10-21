McGill University is seen Friday, October 13, 2023 in Montreal. Quebec's decision to raise university tuition for out-of-province students is already weighing on high schoolers and their families.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec tuition hike for out-of-province students already weighing on high schoolers

A 17-year-old student would be facing a roughly $8K tuition hike

Quebec’s decision to raise university tuition for out-of-province students starting next year is already weighing on high schoolers and their families.

17-year-old Gage Crouchman from Ottawa says he was interested in applying to McGill and Concordia universities, but the roughly $8,000 tuition hike would be an insurmountable financial barrier.

Though 16-year-old Kees Lokker and his father from Grimsby, Ont. say their family would be able to afford the new tuition — around $17,000 — Kees worries the sum will eliminate opportunities for his friends.

He is considering the renowned engineering and aerospace programs in the province, but his father says the increase will encourage them to more seriously explore options in Ontario, the U.S. and Europe.

Coco Clement, a 17-year-old who travelled from Vancouver to Montreal to visit Concordia, says the new tuition makes her less interested in Quebec because of the additional financial burden.

Concordia director of student recruitment Savvy Papayiannis says her office is already seeing an effect from the tuition hike set to kick in next year, with many prospective applicants cancelling campus tours and withdrawing from recruitment events.

The Canadian Press

Breaking NewsPost-secondary EducationQuebec

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. has highest cost of living in Canada: Study
Next story
PODCAST: Stephen Fearing brings new music from Blackie and the Rodeo Kings

Just Posted

City employees have been working around the clock to do temporary fixes to the Prince Rupert’s century-old pipes, though Mayor Herb Pond worries the dire situation could be exacerbated this winter. (Seth Forward/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert still awaiting federal funds after major water main break

Police and firefighters did an investigation into the cause of the fire, which indicated nothing suspicious. (Seth Forward/Northern View)
House fire kills one, injures two Prince Rupert residents on Oct. 17

From left to right: student volunteers Nathaniel Nelson, Aubrey Hughes, Hannah Jackson, Talent Hardy at last year’s clothing drive. (Contributed)
Prince Rupert Middle School’s Winter Wear Walk returns for Oct. 25

The improved $10.5 million child care building will be next to Lax Kxeen Elementary in Hays Cove. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern view)
111 new childcare spaces coming to Prince Rupert