Police investigate a crime scene at a home in Laval, Que., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Laval police say they've arrested a 42-year-old man for online threats linked to his support of an conspiracy theorist. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec police arrest man for online threats linked to self-declared ‘queen of Canada’

Didulo claims to be queen and commander-in-chief of Canada

Police north of Montreal say they’ve arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly making online threats in connection with his support for a woman who claims to be the queen of Canada.

Laval, Que., police said today they are investigating after Radio-Canada reported on Romana Didulo, a British Columbia woman who has allegedly called on her supporters to kill medical professionals vaccinating children against COVID-19.

In videos posted on YouTube, Didulo claims to be queen and commander-in-chief of Canada, a role she says she was given by the United States military after Queen Elizabeth was executed.

Laval police say Didulo has more than 70,000 subscribers on messaging application Telegram.

Police say the man they arrested had made online threats in connection with the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 at his child’s school. They say the suspect was questioned by investigators and released.

Police have not disclosed the man’s name because he has not been formally charged.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
B.C. ahead of schedule on COVID-19 booster campaign: health minister
Next story
‘I was shocked’: Mother, child mistakenly given COVID-19 vaccine instead of flu shot

Just Posted

Remo Pomponio shaves off his Movember moustache on Nov. 30 at the Prince Rupert fire hall. The Prince Rupert Fire Rescue team raised $1,660 together. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP top Fire Rescue in Movember challenge

Autumn Johansen watches as Billy Hughes throws a rock during the third annual New Beers Resolution event at the Prince Rupert Curling Club on Jan. 6, 2019. (File photo)
Prince Rupert Curling Club to host first tournament in two years

A billboard sign of Stikine MLA Nathan Nathan Cullen, on highway 16 west of Smithers, was subject to anti-Semitic vandalism. (Deb Meissner/Smithers Interior News)
Stikine MLA’s billboard in Smithers vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

COVID-19 vaccine drop-in clinics for children aged five to 11 start on Dec. 6 at the health unit. Chantelle Vera said a small needle was nothing compared to the effects COVID-19 could have. She received her vaccination at a youth drop-in clinic on May 31. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert kids can roll up their sleeves for COVID vaccine