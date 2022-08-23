Public invited to join health services conversation at Prince Rupert’s Lester Centre

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice is inviting the public to a health symposium Aug. 29 at the Lester Centre at 7 p.m. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The public is invited to a health conversation open to North Coast residents on Aug. 29 at the Lester Center of the Arts in Prince Rupert, announced Jennifer Rice, North Coast MLA.

Starting at 7 p.m. there will be one-hour of presentations from health professionals, potentially including speakers from Northern Health, BC Ambulance Services and First Nations Health Authority.

The presentations will be followed by an hour for the audience to ask their burning questions, Rice said.

“The purpose of the dialogue is to hear from these important health providers in our community,” she said. “Mostly because I think we haven’t been proactive enough to tell the [public] of what’s going on in the community.”

She added that there is a lot of good news to share when it comes to health services. The MLA is hosting this event to help inform residents about the opportunities and changes that have happened.

“People are feeling the impacts, it’s an opportunity for forthright conversation on health services in the area.”

Doors to the theatre will open at 6:30 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend the free event.

With files from K-J Millar

MORE NEWS: Northwest B.C.’s public spaces get a $2.9-million spruce up

MORE NEWS: Floating $250,000 classroom for Coast Mountain College dedicated in Prince Rupert

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter