Public hearing for downtown craft distillery zoning amendment

First-of-it’s-kind in the city would provide an economic boost, city planner said

Port City Spirits, a proposed distillery with an accessory lounge and tasting room, has applied for a zoning amendment for its Fraser Str. location. John Farrell, Kent Orton, Andrea Pollock, and Ray Pederson cheering to progress in a photo from the company’s social media page (Photo: supplied)

The possibility of a new micro-brew distillery proposed for downtown is underway after Prince Rupert City Council carried the project forward on May 9 to a public hearing stage.

Port City Spirits stated in its application it is requesting a site-specific rezoning amendment to include a distillery allocation for 801 Fraser Street for small-scale operations with an accessory lounge and tasting room.

“There are currently no small-scale distilleries of this kind in Prince Rupert,” Myfannwy Pope, city planner presented to the council. “So, it offers an opportunity for economic diversification in the city core which we wish to revitalize.”

She said with the success of a craft brewery in the city, as well as the success of several small-scale distilleries in other cities across the province the project suggests this may be a good economic boost in the community.

Port City Spirits is a joint venture between four shareholders Pope stated in a written report. The company has recently purchased the property where the U-Brew was previously.

“The distillery and tasting lounge will be subjected to the liquor and cannabis regulating board for licencing as well as meeting safety requirements under the BC building and fire codes,” she said.

“If the zoning bylaw amendment is approved building permits will be required prior to operations,” Pope stated in her report.

The public hearing for comments and issues to be raised will be held at 6 p.m. May 30 in council chambers. All submissions must be received prior to the meeting and no later than 4:30 p.m. on May 27.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist