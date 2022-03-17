Curlers competing during the finals of the Men’s Marine Bonspiel at the Prince Rupert Curling Club rink on March 13. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

Curlers competing during the finals of the Men’s Marine Bonspiel at the Prince Rupert Curling Club rink on March 13. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

PRPA provides $290,417 in funding to Prince Rupert Curling Club

New rink refrigeration and accessibility installed

More than $290,417 to enhance the Prince Rupert Curling Club’s facilities has been donated by the Prince Rupert Port Authority, the organization announced on March 15.

Upgrades were made possible through a partnership with the port’s Community Investment Fund and the curling club.

The most significant enhancement was the upgrades made to the rink’s refrigeration system after new provincial requirements made the building’s existing equipment too expensive to maintain, the PRPA stated.

“The new refrigeration system is more functional and reliable, and as a result our ice operations have drastically improved, allowing us to provide a much higher quality surface for curlers of all ages and experience levels,” said Natasha Lebedick, president of the Prince Rupert Curling Club. “Without the generosity of the PRPA’s Community Investment Fund we would not have been able to install this new equipment and continue operating Prince Rupert’s sole curling rink.”

The second part of the project improved accessibility to the curling club’s Bob Rudderham Hall. The upgrades included a new lift and washroom and kitchen facilities that are wheelchair accessible, the PRPA stated.

“For generations, the Prince Rupert Curling Club has played a significant role in our community’s recreational and social fabric, and we’re proud to help them make their facilities safer and more inclusive,” said Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of the PRPA. “These enhancements to the Prince Rupert Curling Centre will provide more opportunities for people young and old to get some exercise, learn new skills, build friendships, and have fun.”

