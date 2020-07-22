PRPA announces Green Wave Award recipients

COSCO, Maersk and BC Ferries, as well as two new recipients, Ocean Network Express and Pacific Basin receive financial incentives as part of the program

The Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) announced today (July 22) that five companies are being recognized for their participation in its Green Wave environmental incentive program in 2019.

Two new recipients Ocean Network Express and Pacific Basin join past recipients COSCO, Maersk and BC Ferries to be recognized by the program.

“PRPA’s Green Wave program rewards shippers by offering discounted harbour fees to vessel owners who voluntarily invest in sustainable practices. Commercial vessels are scored on air emission control and underwater noise reduction measures and allotted savings through a three-tier system. Last year there were 25 vessel calls that met the strict criteria to qualify for the top tier and earn the greatest savings,” the PRPA said in a statement.

“PRPA is committed to mitigating environmental impacts of the Port of Prince Rupert effectively, and its annual Green Wave Awards acknowledge commercial vessel owners who actively employ measures on ships that make the Prince Rupert port industry more environmentally friendly. One of the mechanisms for inclusion in the incentive program is RightShip’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) Rating. The method, developed by the world’s leader in maritime environmental assessment, rates vessels on their relative efficiency. In 2019, 20 percent of vessels that called on the Port of Prince Rupert qualified for Green Wave through the RightShip GHG Rating criteria. As a result, 5,020 tonnes of GHG emissions were avoided, which is equivalent to removing 1,085 passenger vehicles from the road for a year.”

The PRPA Green Wave program began in 2012 with the goal of reducing environmental impact and to promote the sustainability of the Port of Prince Rupert through financial incentives.

“The Prince Rupert Port Authority congratulates the five recipients of the 2019 Green Wave Awards for their ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact their vessels have on the water, air and wildlife in and around our port,” said Ken Veldman, vice president of Public Affairs and Sustainability of the Prince Rupert Port Authority. “We also wish to acknowledge and support all vessel owners who participate in our Green Wave program on every level. Their commitment to a greener future is key to ensuring the success of our gateway.”