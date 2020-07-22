COSCO, Maersk, and BC Ferries, as well as two new recipients, Ocean Network Express and Pacific Basin have been named recipients of the Port of Prince Rupert’s Green Wave Award.

PRPA announces Green Wave Award recipients

COSCO, Maersk and BC Ferries, as well as two new recipients, Ocean Network Express and Pacific Basin receive financial incentives as part of the program

The Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) announced today (July 22) that five companies are being recognized for their participation in its Green Wave environmental incentive program in 2019.

Two new recipients Ocean Network Express and Pacific Basin join past recipients COSCO, Maersk and BC Ferries to be recognized by the program.

“PRPA’s Green Wave program rewards shippers by offering discounted harbour fees to vessel owners who voluntarily invest in sustainable practices. Commercial vessels are scored on air emission control and underwater noise reduction measures and allotted savings through a three-tier system. Last year there were 25 vessel calls that met the strict criteria to qualify for the top tier and earn the greatest savings,” the PRPA said in a statement.

“PRPA is committed to mitigating environmental impacts of the Port of Prince Rupert effectively, and its annual Green Wave Awards acknowledge commercial vessel owners who actively employ measures on ships that make the Prince Rupert port industry more environmentally friendly. One of the mechanisms for inclusion in the incentive program is RightShip’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) Rating. The method, developed by the world’s leader in maritime environmental assessment, rates vessels on their relative efficiency. In 2019, 20 percent of vessels that called on the Port of Prince Rupert qualified for Green Wave through the RightShip GHG Rating criteria. As a result, 5,020 tonnes of GHG emissions were avoided, which is equivalent to removing 1,085 passenger vehicles from the road for a year.”

The PRPA Green Wave program began in 2012 with the goal of reducing environmental impact and to promote the sustainability of the Port of Prince Rupert through financial incentives.

“The Prince Rupert Port Authority congratulates the five recipients of the 2019 Green Wave Awards for their ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact their vessels have on the water, air and wildlife in and around our port,” said Ken Veldman, vice president of Public Affairs and Sustainability of the Prince Rupert Port Authority. “We also wish to acknowledge and support all vessel owners who participate in our Green Wave program on every level. Their commitment to a greener future is key to ensuring the success of our gateway.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Self-reported B.C. fish farm data showed 14 farms with violating levels of lice
Next story
B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Just Posted

PRPA announces Green Wave Award recipients

COSCO, Maersk and BC Ferries, as well as two new recipients, Ocean Network Express and Pacific Basin receive financial incentives as part of the program

Quick reaction averts potential major fires

Canadian Border Security complex on Ridley Island where a pallet of used computer batteries was found to be smoking

Missing person

Prince Rupert RCMP are requesting assistance in locating Shawn Spence

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised on Kitsumkalum territory west of Terrace

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

$799,950 non-budgeted expense approved by City Council

Removal of fuel tanks two and three in the Moresby Park space has been approved

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

Ottawa reports $29M profit at Trans Mountain but critic says accounting flawed

The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

Lower Mainland football head coach faces drug charge

Howie Zaron charged with possession of cocaine, president saying team standing behind him

Funding for long-term care needed before second wave of COVID-19: advocates

Advocates say the pandemic has laid bare the fragility of the long-term care system

Top local breweries to visit on the B.C. Ale Trail

Abbotsford, Victoria, Penticton, Kimberly and Port Alberni all topped the list

Most Read