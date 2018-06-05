BC Liberal leaders meet with Nisga’a Lisims Government

The luncheon in Terrace was used in an effort to bridge existing communication gaps

Skeena MLA Elis Ross is joined by BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson to host Nisga’a Lisims Government President Eva Clayton in Terrace Monday, June 4.

The meeting and luncheon was designed to flesh out perspectives on shared economic opportunities, show support for off-reserve members of the Nisga’a Nation, and discuss the implementation of Bill C-262, to ensure Canadian laws work in harmony with the U.N. Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which recently passed to the Senate.

Wilkinson also visited with Terrace Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning to discuss the NDP employer health tax with businesses, and the B.C. NDP’s path toward a proportional representation voting system. “All of them involve taking a riding like the Skeena between Terrace and Kitimat and merging it with a bunch of other ridings so that your representation becomes much less local,” Wilkinson said. “The most likely scenario is you’re going to get a mega-riding.”



