Provincial government to invest $22.7 into regional airport and busses

A one-time $16 million investment to regional airports and $6.2 million to various intercity buses to support the operations will be issued by the provincial government, Jennifer Rice NDP MLA for the North Coast, stated in a March 30 press release.

Inter-city bus operators and regional airports will use the funds to pay for operating costs, like maintenance expenses for buses, air terminals and runways. the funds to be issued between April 1, 20201 and March 31, 2022, will also assist with payroll, rent and other overhead costs that keep these services operating.

“This funding will help ensure that people in our communities continue to have access to essential transportation services, Rice said. “It is important that people can continue to travel for essential purposes in a safe and reliable way. “

“Airports have experienced a significant decrease in operating revenues that, without financial help, could affect their ability to support and sustain fire suppression and essential medical evacuation services,” Rice stated. “This grant will provide regional airports the necessary funds to maintain air terminals, runways and other operations for the essential movement of goods and people.”

Inter-city bus operators help people, especially those living in rural communities, travel safely, affordably and efficiently for essential purposes. In the past year, the industry has experienced a significant decrease in ridership, affecting revenues. This funding will help companies maintain service over the next year and build back stronger as ridership returns.

This support will ensure these companies are able to weather the challenges due to decreased ridership brought on by the COVID-19 and help them plan for a post-pandemic world, Rice stated.

