Starting Nov. 9, acute care facility visitors will need to show proof of full vaccination. (Black Press Media file photo)

Province requires proof of vaccination for acute care visitors as of Nov. 9

Children under 12, those with medical exemptions excluded from requirement

Visitors to hospitals around the province will now need to be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination for entry.

The Government of B.C. announced the amendment to its acute care visitors policy Monday. The mandate is intended to “protect vulnerable patients and care providers” against COVID-19 and takes effect Tuesday (Nov. 9).

Visitors who do not comply or are unable to demonstrate they are fully vaccinated will not be able to enter.

Exceptions apply to children under 12, those with approved medical exemptions and unvaccinated visitors who meet “specific care setting criteria.”

Unvaccinated visitors to the emergency department and intensive care units – as well as those attending acute care facilities for critical illness, end-of-life care, pediatric care and labour and delivery – may also be allowed entry on a case-by-case basis.

For more information about visiting someone in hospital, contact your local health authority.

