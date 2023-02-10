FILE – B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, on Sunday, February 5, 2023. The City of Vancouver has announced $2.8 million in funding for Vancouver Coastal Health to bolster mental health outreach teams. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE – B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, on Sunday, February 5, 2023. The City of Vancouver has announced $2.8 million in funding for Vancouver Coastal Health to bolster mental health outreach teams. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Province pledges one-time grants totalling $1B for B.C. cities, regional districts

Premier David Eby announced the funding Friday morning in Surrey

The spending splurge of B.C.’s New Democratic government continues.

Premier David Eby announced Friday morning (Feb. 10) in Surrey that his government would distribute grants worth $1 billion to municipalities and regional districts by the end of March 2023.

Communities will be able to use the grants to build affordable housing infrastructure and amenities to prepare for future growth and build the amenities needed to support new home construction.

“Cities need more resources than what are available,” Eby said.

B.C. faces an infrastructure need now because of decisions made by past governments, he added.

“Every B.C. community should be place where you can build a good life.”

RELATED: B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech

More to come.

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Provincial Government

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C’s pink sea urchins are on the move to shallower waters thanks to climate change

Just Posted

A student from Lax Kw’alaams Wap Suwilaawksa school found a black, magnetic material in sand the class collected from a beach near their school. (Photo: Supplied)
Lax Kw’alaams explore surprises in the sand

Const. Brody Hemrich of the Prince Rupert RCMP is issuing a polar plunge challenge on Jan. 9, to Kitimat and Terrace RCMP in an effort to raise funds for BC Special Olympics. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Police polar plunge challenge issued to Terrace, Kitimat by Prince Rupert RCMP

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross questions NDP cabinet ministers in the B.C. legislature. (Hansard TV)
MLA says he’ll back any bid by Skeena Sawmills for government assistance

Lieutenant Dawn Butt, pastor at the Salvation Army on Feb. 9, gets ready for the official opening of the new soup kitchen and food bank at the Fraser St. premises, where all services will be under one roof. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
New ‘Soup for the Soul’ kitchen at Salvation Army

Pop-up banner image