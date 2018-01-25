(Vic News Staff)

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

A new alert system is in the works that could warn all Canadians about impending disaster, and the alerts would automatically come to your cell phone without having to sign up.

Emergency Management BC has been working with the federal government to implement a National Public Alerting System that could become operational in a few months. The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission has announced this will include immediate notifications from wireless service providers by April 2018.

READ MORE: Sirens don’t sing in tsunami

The system would be designed to help warn Canadians about dangers to life and property in a timely manner so they can take appropriate action, and would compliment other tools already in place throughout the B.C. like subscription text alerts, social media, and sirens, according to officials with the Province.

There is also the Provincial Emergency Notification System that is used to alert local governments, emergency response officials, and the media to alert those people in potentially impacted communities.

READ MORE: Hawaii missile-alert mistake

However, not everyone in the province has a mobile phone and cell reception can be intermittent at best in some areas depending on your carrier. Emergency Management BC suggests residents also sign up for any warning system provided by their municipality and be prepared ahead of time with an escape plan and supply bag if disaster strikes.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Safety concerns prompt RCMP to shut down three B.C. high schools
Next story
B.C. restaurant caught in dispute over franchise’s trademarked ‘socialhouse’ name

Just Posted

Prince Rupert introduces RCMP-led LGBTQ Safe Place program

A couple dozen businesses in Prince Rupert have signed up for the program that protects LGBTQ people

Cowpuccino’s broken into overnight

Police are investigating the scene at the coffeehouse in Cow Bay

Rupert dropping ball on emergency preparedness

In Our Opinion editorial following the tsunami warning on Tuesday, Jan. 23

Olympic running coach trains Rupert coaches

Rupert Runners’ Learn To Run program will have BC Athletics trained leaders for the first time

Overnight tsunami threat triggered alarm in Port Edward, while much of Prince Rupert slept

Emergency BC issued the warning after a 7.9 earthquake off Alaska early Tuesday morning

This Week Podcast — Episode 69

Prince Rupert’s podcast digs into the tsunami warning on the coast and how to run

Shop Prince Rupert winners

In the past years, more than $250,000 has been spent at Shop Prince Rupert merchants

UPDATED: Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over ‘misleading’ ticket prices

Competition Bureau claims ticket giant inflates price from what was advertised by up to 65 per cent

Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the pioneering snow-sports filmmaker, died Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island.

B.C. inventor hopes to make ball-hitch history

Local machinist invents tower and tongue device that he says will save lives

College of New Caledonia students to see two per cent bump to tuition next year

Faculty association calling on college board to rescind approval of tuition increase

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

Quesnel’s 2 Rivers Boxing Club inducted into B.C. Amateur Boxing Hall of Fame

The club is in its 20th year of operation

B.C. restaurant caught in dispute over franchise’s trademarked ‘socialhouse’ name

Browns Socialhouse says its trademarked the name, demanding a Chilliwack business make changes

Most Read