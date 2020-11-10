Paul Legace, tenant advocate at the Prince Rupert Unemployed Action Centre leads a tenant meeting in Feb. 2020. On Nov. 9 Legace said he has seen more tenants in the past two months bring in eviction notices than in his three years in the city. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Province freezes residential rent again until summer of 2021

Rent increases issued during COVID-19 are invalid but evictions in Prince Rupert are up

Residential rent is frozen for B.C. tenants effective immediately, under the powers of the Emergency Program Act and COVID-19 Related Measures Act, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing announced on Nov. 9 in a media statement.

“Increases set to happen on Dec. 1, 2020, are cancelled, along with all pending increases through to July,” the statement said.

“We know many renters are still facing income loss and even the slightest increase in rent could be extremely challenging. For that reason, we are extending the freeze on rent increases to provide more security for renters during the pandemic,” Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing said. “We are all in this together, and it is important for both renters and landlords that people can stay in their homes.”

This means that any notice of rent increase that has already been served will no longer be valid. Landlords must issue a new notice of rental increase using the 1.4 per cent set for 2021, using the correct form and providing three full months of current notice, the Residential Tenancy Branch said on it’s information line.

In agreement with the rent-increase freeze is Paul Legace, tenant and poverty advocate for the Prince Rupert Unemployed Action Centre.

“Income is not going to turn back. It’s not going back to normal anytime in the next year – that’s the simple thing.”

“But since the COVID-19 eviction moratorium lifted, I can tell you in the last two months, I’ve had more eviction notices than I’ve had in three years here. Hands down – more than in three years,” he said.

More to come in the Northern View on Nov. 19

READ MORE: Full story: Eviction day looming for Pinecrest tenants

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. eviction ban ends for tenants owing back rent

 
