Province assigns new judge to northern B.C.

Judge Linda Thomas brings 18 years of experience to her new post

The government of British Columbia assigned a new judge to courtrooms north in the province on June 22.

Judge Linda Thomas was appointed to adjudicate matters in the northern region, an area that contains courtrooms in Masset, Prince Rupert, Terrace, Smithers, Prince George, Dawson Creek, Fort St. John and Fort Nelson.

Thomas — whose primary expertise is in child protection, family mediation and prison law — received her law degree from the University of British Columbia in 2000 before working as a solo practitioner in addition to roles with First Nations government and non-profit organizations.

She has also worked diligently to establish legal information workshops with law advocates, family support workers and indigenous communities.

According to the chief judges office, Thomas will likely be assigned to one location in the Northern Region and will travel to other courts nearby if needed. The appointment goes into effect July 5.

In addition to Thomas, there were two other appointments made on Friday. Judges Anja Brown and Trudy Agnes were both assigned to the Fraser Region where they bring a combined 46 years of experience to the bench.


