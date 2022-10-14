Police officers patrol on foot along Albert Street as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions that has been marked by gridlock and the sound of truck horns reaches its 14th day, in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Protest convoy truck noise caused hearing loss, woman tells Emergencies Act inquiry

Witness called protest an assault on her hearing that left her hopeless and trapped in her home

A legally blind Ottawa woman says the loud and constant noise of the “Freedom Convoy” protest last winter left her with permanent hearing loss and mental-health problems.

Victoria De La Ronde is the first witness to testify before the inquiry into the federal government’s use into the Emergencies Act to end gridlock in downtown Ottawa.

She says the protest was an assault on her hearing that left her hopeless and trapped in her home, and she is still triggered by the sounds of vehicle horns and the smell of gasoline.

The commission is also hearing from Zexi Li, a public servant who filed a court injunction to stop truckers from continually honking their horns during the protest.

Li says she didn’t feel safe amid the chaos on the streets, which she says escalated as the protest continued week after week.

De La Ronde and Li are among 65 witnesses, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and convoy organizers, expected to testify before the commission.

—Laura Osman and David Fraser, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Inquiry into Liberal government’s use of Emergencies Act kicks off

Federal Politicsprotest

Previous story
Defence now seeks 2-year sentence, down from 6, for man who sexually exploited Amanda Todd
Next story
B.C. communities warned to prepare for flooding when rain hits drought-ridden areas

Just Posted

Emergency crews from police, fire and ambulance services attended a downtown fire in Prince Rupert on May 1. UBCM is calling on the province to take more of a leadership role regarding emergency call services. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Many 911 calls in Prince Rupert are redirected to other centres

David Eby MLA for Vancouver-Point Grey, NDP candidate to replace Premier John Horgan, and previous Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing, Christine White executive director of North Coast Transition Society and Jennifer Rice MLA for the North Coast tour the almost constructed Cranes Crossing transitional housing in Prince Rupert on Oct. 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
David Eby, candidate for B.C. premier, hears city’s housing plight on tour of new facility in Prince Rupert

Sara Florence Davidson and her father, Robert Davidson, released the last two stories in their picture book series in September 2022. (Photo: Supplied)
Haida authors’ picture book series shows an Indigenous approach to learning

The Islands Solid Waste landfill in Port Clements accepts paper products, cardboard, tin, plastics, paint, engine oil, oil containers and batteries. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
North Coast District seeks feedback on solid waste management plan