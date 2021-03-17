A preliminary site map of the proposed affordable housing complex to be built by Lax Kw’alaams WAAP Housing Society in partnership with others, on 11th Ave. East has been issued as part of the community information process. (Image supplied)

A preliminary site map of the proposed affordable housing complex to be built by Lax Kw’alaams WAAP Housing Society in partnership with others, on 11th Ave. East has been issued as part of the community information process. (Image supplied)

Developers of proposed affordable housing complex looking for feedback

Lax Kw’alaams WAAP Housing Society has issued public information package

Preliminary design plans have been issued in a community information package for a proposed affordable housing complex on 11th Ave. East and Lax Kw’alaams WAAP Housing Society (LKWHS) is requesting community feedback from the information issued on March 10.

“Community feedback and input is open to the residents until the council has a public hearing,” Mustafa Kulkhan, project manager for the housing society told The Northern View. “The current process may complete in two weeks. After two weeks we will provide the city a summary report of the feedback. Residents can continue to provide us with input after the 2 week period.”

The partnership project between the City of Prince Rupert, LKWHS and BC Housing is being designed by Human Studio and Michael Green Architecture with exterior artwork currently being designed by Tsimshian artists. The property is on land that is still undergoing a rezoning application through municipal procedures as well as a height variance to allow the intended six-storied structure in a currently zoned two-story maximum area.

As previously reported in The Northern View, the rezoning has been a point of contention for some local residents but supported by others. Some areas of concern voiced through a community petition were traffic flow and potential damage to ecosystems and wildlife.

READ MORE: Two petitions stir up affordable housing debate with opposite views

Lax Kw’alaams WAAP Housing Society states that the design team continues to work closely with the City of Prince Rupert to maintain the natural beauty of this site.

“We are conducting a traffic study and our team retained a local biologist. Everything is being completed per the City and Provincial requirements. The intent is to preserve as much of the natural elements and try to integrate into the trail system,” Kulkhan said.

“We want the site to be accessible and pedestrian-friendly to encourage the use of the public transportation system,” Kulkhan said.

As stated in the public information WAAP will lease the land from the City to bring affordable housing to the community. All environmental setbacks will be maintained in accordance with the municipal and provincial regulations.

The planned mixed residential building which will be comprised of one, two, and three-bedroom units recently underwent an increase to 70 units from 60 to provide more housing for families. The total building area will be 61,554 sq. ft.

“The architectural team is working closely with the City of Prince Rupert to ensure that the surrounding neighbourhood is not unduly impacted … The building is accessed via the 11th Ave. entrance. Parking will comply with municipal requirements.”

READ MORE: Proposed residential rezoning draws ire of local residents

“WAAP is enthusiastic about the potential of the project to provide the community with high-quality affordable housing options to meet the current and future needs of Lax Kw’alaams members in Prince Rupert,” the LKWHS stated.

Feedback can be sent to: feedback@humanstudio.ca

The community information package can be found at: Lax Kw’alaams Housing Project

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. son surprised by lack of follow-up after elderly father’s COVID-19 diagnosis
Next story
No long-term environmental threat from sunken Igenika tug: Coast Guard

Just Posted

A preliminary design drawing on the proposed Lax Kw’alaams WAAP Housing Society project proposed for 11th Ave. East has been issued for community feedback. (Image supplied)
Developers of proposed affordable housing complex looking for feedback

Lax Kw’alaams WAAP Housing Society has issued public information package

Responses from the RCMP, the Canadian Coast Guard, and Transport Canada have been made regarding the tug boat fatalities on Feb. 11. (Wainwright Marine Services Ltd./Facebook)
No long-term environmental threat from sunken Igenika tug: Coast Guard

Responses from RCMP, Transport Canada, and Canadian Coast Guard about sunken tug, Igenika

Rose Sawka, 91, reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window, from inside Acropolis Manor where a COVID-19 outbreak took hold on Jan 19. Rose was vaccinated for the virus on Jan. 20 and as of Feb. 25 has remained virus free. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Acropolis outbreak declared over

Prince Rupert’s long term health care facility and seniors home is clear of COVID-19

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

Alex Campbell First Nations Elder and Knowledge Holder from Lax Kw’alaams is the first senior citizen to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the community clinic in Prince Rupert on March 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID vaccine ‘not 100%,’ Dr. Henry warns communities getting first dose all at once

People in communities like Prince Rupert are being vaccinated all at the same time

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

A B.C. biotech firm is seeking federal approval for the emergency use of a nasal spray that claims to significantly lessen the impact and severity of COVID-19 in those who use it. (Pixabay)
B.C. biotech firm seeks emergency approval for COVID-killing nasal spray

Clinical trials found SaNOtize reduces levels of virus in upper airways by more than 99%, developers say

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces more grant funds for small businesses to move to online sales, B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. adds $30 million as online sales program sees ‘explosion’ of applications

$7,500 grants offered for expanded to service-based businesses

Former MP Ian Waddell (second from left) accompanies then-federal NDP Leader Jack Layton (second from right) during a campaign stop in Vancouver in May 2004. (The Canadian Press)
Former B.C. cabinet minister, longtime MP Ian Waddell dies at age 78

He is credited with helping to secure the 2010 Vancouver Olympics

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Woman shot and killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Police believe her attacker fled

The COVID-19 test centre at Peace Arch Hospital on the building’s south side. (Tracy Holmes photo)
B.C. son surprised by lack of follow-up after elderly father’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Jeff Garrad worried isolated seniors may be left to fend for themselves if they contract virus

Wildlife experts say that pine siskin birds (pictured) still carry the risk of salmonella infection. (File photo)
Clean bird feeders regularly, or take them in, B.C. experts warn as salmonella persists

Winter salmonella concern among pine siskins still a threat

The Better Business Bureau is warning people of a sizable increase in gift card scams. (Black Press Media file photo)
Gift card scam losses nearly tripled in three years: Better Business Bureau

Consumers over 65 most likely to lose money according to study

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Moderna to begin COVID-19 vaccine trial on Canadian children as young as 6 months

The company intends to enroll about 6,750 children in Canada and the U.S.

Most Read