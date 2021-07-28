Proposed 60 room hotel project appeals to have new city bylaws reverted

The property where the proposed Prince Rupert Hotel will be built was for years zoned as commercial, but on May 10 was rezoned as residential. (Image: supplied)

Owners of a new 60 unit hotel proposed for Prince Rupert requested that City Council revert the newly adopted zoning bylaws and the Offical Community Plan to accommodate continued development and construction.

A written report to council from Daniel MacGreggor of B&A Planning Group stated, on behalf of property owner Parm Sandhu, the new three-story travellers accommodation will be located on Highway 16, across from the previously known Anchor Inn and next door to PJ’s on Park convenience store.

“Prince Rupert will require new high-quality accommodations such as this during the anticipated post-COVID travel boom for visitors to the city and northwest BC,” Mac Greggor stated. “The hotel will cater to a variety of guests, including travellers, backpackers, students, families, and those who may be working at Prince Rupert’s growing port located two km to the southwest.”

The $5 million to $6 million property project has been in the works for months. The land was purchased more than a year ago by 0837318 BC Ltd. with the specific intent for hotel development, Parm Sandhu principal the numbered company the told The Northern View. For years the property has been zoned as commercial.

However, a wrench was put in the works when old zoning was affected by the May 10th adoption of a new zoning bylaw and OCP. Under new bylaws, the property has been rezoned as residential. The new bylaws do not allow for a hotel on the property.

Prince Rupert city council approved the third reading of the recommended bylaw amendments at the July 26 regular meeting, based on a caveat and a promise from the property owners of limited use.

“The covenant would restrict the use to that of a hotel in order to mitigate or to work with councils desire to concentrate commercial in the city center,” Rob Buchan of iPlan, the city planning consultants said.

Sandhu said with hopes about the forward momentum from city council the project could be completed within six months of final approval.

However, even with the covenant and third reading, the project is not a done deal.

The final reading will be deferred for two reasons, Buchan said.

“The first is that this property is within the 800-meter radius of an intersecting controlled-access highway. This requires the Ministry of Transportation, to sign the bylaw between the third and fourth readings.”

Once the bylaws are approved and signed by the ministry, they will be presented again to city council for adoption, which may be in late Aug. or Sept. This will also allow time for the covenant from the owner to be executed and registered.

A public hearing regarding the proposed development was held before the city council meeting with no members of the public speaking or feedback being offered.

K-J Millar | Journalist