Prominent Prince Rupert lawyer dies

Donald Silversides practiced law in Prince Rupert for more than 50 years. He was the managing partner at Silversides, Merrick and McLean for the past 35 years. (Photo: supplied)

Prominent Prince Rupert lawyer, Donald Silversides, died in Vancouver, on Nov. 27, at the age of 75, from pancreatic cancer.

Silverside was born and raised in Prince Rupert and practiced law for more than 50 years. For the past 35 years, he has been the managing partner at Silversides, Merrick and Mclean. The legal firm has been continuously operated as a partnership in Prince Rupert since 1908.

His legal career saw him as a life bencher for the Law Society of British Columbia, former director and chair of the Legal Services Society of B.C., the Continuing Legal Education Society of B.C. and the Law foundation of B.C. For more than 10 years he was also a tribunal member of the British Columbia Health Professionals Review Board.

In January 2021, the BC Liberal party announced Silversides as one of seven BC Liberal committee members for the leadership election organization committee, and he was more recently acting president of the BC Liberals and a lifelong party member.

Silversides spent much of his time volunteering in the Prince Rupert community as a previous director of the Muks-Kum-Ol Housing Society, and as a former president of Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce.

READ MORE: Don Silversides appointed to BC Liberal election organizing committee

K-J Millar | Journalist