Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

An investigation by two Canadian privacy commissioners found that a Victoria-based firm broke privacy laws when it used and disclosed personal information in the province, the United States and the United Kingdom.

A joint report by the federal and B.C. privacy commissioners says AggregateIQ failed to ensure appropriate consent for its use and disclosure of the personal information of voters.

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising.

It has been linked to Cambridge Analytica, a now bankrupt company accused of improperly helping to crunch data for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in the United States.

Federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien and B.C. commissioner Michael McEvoy found the company leveraged a Facebook audience feature that allowed advertisers to target certain users for political advertising.

READ MORE: B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

Their joint report says AggregateIQ did not appropriately verify consent and individuals wouldn’t have expected their personal information to be disclosed to Facebook or that it would have been used for the purpose of political advertising.

The commissioners recommend, and AggregateIQ agreed, to implement measures to ensure it obtains valid consent in the future and that it delete all personal information that is no longer needed for legal or business purposes.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prince Rupert Special Events Society and Arts Council to vacate city hall office space

Just Posted

WEB POLL: Do you think the City of Prince Rupert should cover the rent costs for the Special Events Society’s and Art Council’s new space?

Special Events says a new space will add an additional $16k-$24k in expenses

Prince Rupert Special Events Society and Arts Council to vacate city hall office space

Council briefs: New greenskeeper for golf course, community enhancement grants sees slight increase

Pair of fires ignite in Prince Rupert on Monday morning

Prince Rupert Fire Department says both incidents are under investigation

UNBC offers credit, other options as faculty strike continues

Value of the credit will depend on the length of the strike, school says

Schouw-ing what’s possible

Martin Schouw recently made the grueling run from Terrace to Rupert — with some help from his friends

Red brings the gold to Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Atom House Team travelled to Smithers for second chance against Kitimat Orange

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

WEB POLL: Do you think the federal government should step in to end the CN strike?

Long hours, fatigue and what they consider dangerous working conditions top of mind for workers

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

The NHL called the alleged behaviour ‘repugnant and unacceptable’

Vancouver Island woman in custody after parking lot doughnuts, evading police

“Officers made multiple attempts to stop the vehicle from exiting the parking lot”

Most Read