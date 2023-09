The route usually finishes in Seal Cove, but will turn around early for the time being.

Prince Rupert’s Route 51 will not be running its complete course until road construction by the city finishes, according to B.C. Transit.

The route usually ends in Seal Cove and turns around, though repairs mean the bus will end at its Immanuel St. and 6th Ave. stop instead.

Construction has continued to be prevalent across the city, as the municipality attempts to mend its water system.

Route 51’s starting point is downtown at 2nd Ave. and 3rd St.