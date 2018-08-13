Prince Rupert’s rank on Canadian Community Crime Tracker

2017’s crime stats are in across the country, with violent crime on the rise

Out of 1,109 Canadian communities mapped out in the annual Canadian Community Crime Tracker, Prince Rupert is number 125.

Statistics Canada published the crime statistics from 2017 in a navigatable map of the country at the end of July. While the national average shows 5,334 incidents per 100,000 people in a community, B.C. crime ranks higher at 7,417. In B.C., Terrace has the highest score.

Prince Rupert’s total crime rate dropped 16 per cent between 2016 and 2017.

While Rupert’s overall crime rate decreased, violent crime is on the rise. In Prince Rupert, violent crime jumped nine per cent from 2016 to 2017. This trend was revealed earlier this year in the Crime Severity Index, which showed Prince Rupert as the 28th out of 229 Canadian communities for crime — but up to 21st based on violent crimes.

The rate of violent crime in B.C. is also higher than the national average, at 1104.36 compared to Canada’s 1098.4.

The rate of reported sexual assault in Prince Rupert dropped only slightly by two per cent between 2016 and 2017, from 157.89 to 154.37 incidents per population of 100,000. Physical assault, however, has increased. Robbery and firearm-related violent crime both more than doubled in 2017 compared to 2016. There has been an increase of 34 more break-and-enters year after year. Drug violations and cannabis violations are both decreasing.

