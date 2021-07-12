Prince Rupert’s Holkestad duo walk away with overall low gross at His and Hers scramble

Overall low gross: Rose Holkestad and Brian Holkestad (Rupert)
Overall low net: Lynn Hale and Pierre Butz (Smithers)
1st low gross:
Champ Arlen Des Champ (Rupert) and Chalaine Hannah (Kitimat)
1st flight Cole Motschilnig and Myah Bowal (Terrace)
2nd flight Alain Chan and Margaret Chan (Rupert)
1st low net
Champ: Don Malkow and Janice Malkow (Smithers)
1st flight: Gerard Dolan and Trudy Dolan (Rupert)
2nd flight: Phil Wells and Maria Wells (Rupert)
2nd low gross:
champ: Rick Malkow and Vida Carson (Smithers)
1st flight: Ron Miller and Linda Miller (Rupert)
2nd flight: Doug Sheppard and Janet Sheppard (Rupert)