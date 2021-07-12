Prince Rupert’s Holkestad duo walk away with overall low gross at His and Hers scramble

Butz and Hale from Smithers snagged overall low net

Perre Butz and Lynn Hale

Overall low gross: Rose Holkestad and Brian Holkestad (Rupert)

Overall low net: Lynn Hale and Pierre Butz (Smithers)

1st low gross:

Champ Arlen Des Champ (Rupert) and Chalaine Hannah (Kitimat)

1st flight Cole Motschilnig and Myah Bowal (Terrace)

2nd flight Alain Chan and Margaret Chan (Rupert)

1st low net

Champ: Don Malkow and Janice Malkow (Smithers)

1st flight: Gerard Dolan and Trudy Dolan (Rupert)

2nd flight: Phil Wells and Maria Wells (Rupert)

2nd low gross:

champ: Rick Malkow and Vida Carson (Smithers)

1st flight: Ron Miller and Linda Miller (Rupert)

2nd flight: Doug Sheppard and Janet Sheppard (Rupert)

