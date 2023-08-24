Prince Rupert’s Friendship House finish renovations funded by Port Authority

The improvements were made to the non-profit’s community kitchen and preschool playground.

The Friendship House and Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) announced the completion of renovation works to the non-profit community group’s building.

Among the improvements made to the Friendship House’s Fraser Street structure are a new food service room and a new play-area for the organization’s preschool.

The Port Authority claims it has committed $155,000 out of its Community Investment Fund towards the two new major renovations to the building. It said the total funding towards the Friendship House is $438,500 in the last four years.

Refurbishments to the Friendship House will allow the non-profit to thrive, according to Anna Zanella, Executive Director of the Friendship House.

“These newly enhanced spaces serve many purposes and help our organization continue to improve the services and programs we provide,” she said.

The new play-area includes a shelter, sandbox and other items to improve the playground. Meanwhile, the updated serving area includes a “café-like” patio and terrace for users.

Shaun Stevenson, President and CEO of the Port Authority said maintaining the Friendship House is essential to the community.

“PRPA partners with the Friendship House of Prince Rupert because it is an integral part of the community, providing vital and inclusive services… all over the North Coast,” he said.