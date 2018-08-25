The City of Prince Rupert activated its Emergency Social Services program at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre on Aug. 18 (File Photo)

Prince Rupert’s doors open to wildfire evacuees

The Civic Centre has capacity to accommodate over a hundred people if required

The City of Prince Rupert has activated its Emergency Social Services (ESS) program at the Jim Ciccone Centre to prepare for possible wildfire evacuees from other areas of the province.

Veronika Stewart, the City’s communications manager, said the Civic Centre will currently serve as a reception and registration centre for evacuees when they first enter Prince Rupert since there are enough commercial spaces available to accommodate individuals who need places to stay.

READ MORE: Three fires merge with Alkali Lake blaze

So far, only one evacuee has registered at the Civic Centre since it became an ESS centre on Aug 18. The individual stayed briefly in Prince Rupert before moving on to another location.

Stewart said should there be a sudden large influx of evacuees to Prince Rupert, the Civic Centre has the capacity to temporarily accommodate a few hundred people.

“There are cots, we have showers and there would be food available,” she said. “However, based on the updates we’ve gotten from the PREOC (Provincial Regional Emergency Operations Centres), we don’t anticipate any more people coming in over the weekened unless something changes.”

READ MORE: B.C. wildfires 2018: Hazy skies impacting crews in spotting new fires

Stewart said should there be a sudden influx of people to Prince Rupert, the City would welcome walk-in volunteers to help with greeting, directing and other hospitality services. She added that the City is also looking for ESS volunteers on a year-round basis.

“It’s good to have people to call on in a situation like this if needed,” she said.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman shares her painful experience with opioid addiction
Next story
UPDATED: Protest erupts after B.C. Wildfire Service nixes sprinkler idea to combat large fire

Just Posted

Heart of Our City: Duty calls on Tannis Calder

Tannis Calder joined the Cadet Instructor Cadre to lead the Prince Rupert sea cadets

Prince Rupert’s doors open to wildfire evacuees

The Civic Centre has capacity to accommodate over a hundred people if required

Air support sent to Gitanyow

Conditions this afternoon allow for bucketing of 60-hectare blaze

MVP of the Week: Kendall Wing has fever pitch

Soccer teams and leagues in Prince Rupert have been given a lift from this resident for years

Rupert Redesign moves to second phase

Phase 2 involves creating strategies to implement feedback collect from community

This Week Podcast — Episode 99

Travis McNeice gives a preview of the upcoming Rupert Rampage hockey season

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

UPDATED: Protest erupts after B.C. Wildfire Service nixes sprinkler idea to combat large fire

People are blocking sprinkler trucks from leaving Burns Lake as fire crews look to other options

B.C. woman shares her painful experience with opioid addiction

As International Overdose Awareness Day approaches, Tara Levis shares story of multiple overdoses

B.C. family devastated by house fire yet to see raised GoFundMe money

After losing his wife in a house fire, Michael Van Gool said he still hasn’t received the money

Smoke keeps air quality risks for some B.C. regions, rain moves through others

Environment Canada said that upper winds will keep spreading smoke in central, southern B.C.

Canada’s Brooke Henderson moves one shot off clubhouse lead at CP Women’s Open

Dozens of fans — many clad in red and white and waving small Canadian flags — cheered for Henderson

NAFTA progress doesn’t stop Freeland from heading to Europe on diplomatic trip

Chrystia Freeland said it’s important for Canada to continue to do its work around the world

Federal Court of Appeal decision on Trans Mountain coming next week

Federal government announced in May that it was buying the Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

Most Read