“New technology and equipment for the trades is constantly being developed,” Jennifer Rice said on Nov. 10. (Photo supplied)

Prince Rupert’s Coast Mountain College to receive $150,000

North Coast MLA announces new funding for trades and technology

Coast Mountain College will receive up to $150,000 to buy new equipment for their trades and technology programs, North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice announced on Nov. 10.

The programs to benefit from the new funding are automotive service technician, heavy mechanical trades, millwright foundation and welding foundation.

“By investing in new equipment at Coast Mountain College and other post-secondary institutions, we are giving students access to the most up-to-date technology, improving their learning experience and better preparing them for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

The college is one of 20 institutions across the province receiving additional funds for trades and technology programs.

“Students across the province will have the opportunity to learn the latest techniques with state-of-the-art technology and equipment, preparing them for their future careers,” Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training, said.

According to B.C.’s 2019 Labour Market Outlook, approximately 73,000 trades jobs and 75,000 tech positions are expected between 2019 to 2029.

The announcement is part of the NDP government’s investment in advanced education and skills training strategy. The $3 million investment to public post-secondary institutions is to ensure students’ training is relevant to meet the needs of employers in a future that will require the replacement of obsolete equipment with up-to-date technology, the media release stated.

 
