Prince Rupert’s 10th annual Friendship House block party celebrates ’80s theme

The 10th Friendship House Block Party returned to Prince Rupert on Aug. 18, with a variety of activities. (Seth Forward/Northern View)The 10th Friendship House Block Party returned to Prince Rupert on Aug. 18, with a variety of activities. (Seth Forward/Northern View)
The 10th annual Friendship House block party came to Prince Rupert on Aug. 18, with live music, bouncy castles and food.

Located on Fraser Street and 7th Avenue, the family-friendly event brought Rupertites together for a “Back to the 80s” theme.

Door prizes and carnival wristbands were also raffled off, while there were plenty of local information tents for festival-goers to check out.

The community went from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., with a large crowd joining in on festivities and the local band, Men Who Listen, playing classic rock tunes.

