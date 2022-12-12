Prince Rupert youth jingle all the way at annual fundraising concert

Jingle Bell Rock 2022 had audiences delighted at the youth talent of Ring System Studios on Dec. 10 at the annual Christmas fundraising concert with donations supporting the Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Jingle Bell Rock 2022 had audiences delighted at the youth talent of Ring System Studios on Dec. 10 at the annual Christmas fundraising concert with donations supporting the Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Jingle Bell Rock 2022 had audiences delighted at the youth talent of Ring System Studios on Dec. 10 at the annual Christmas fundraising concert with donations supporting the Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Jingle Bell Rock 2022 had audiences delighted at the youth talent of Ring System Studios on Dec. 10 at the annual Christmas fundraising concert with donations supporting the Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Jingle Bell Rock 2022 had audiences delighted at the youth talent of Ring System Studios on Dec. 10 at the annual Christmas fundraising concert with donations supporting the Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Jingle Bell Rock 2022 had audiences delighted at the youth talent of Ring System Studios on Dec. 10 at the annual Christmas fundraising concert with donations supporting the Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Jingle Bell Rock 2022 had audiences delighted at the youth talent of Ring System Studios on Dec. 10 at the annual Christmas fundraising concert with donations supporting the Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Jingle Bell Rock 2022 had audiences delighted at the youth talent of Ring System Studios on Dec. 10 at the annual Christmas fundraising concert with donations supporting the Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Jingle Bell Rock 2022 had audiences delighted at the youth talent of Ring System Studios on Dec. 10 at the annual Christmas fundraising concert with donations supporting the Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Jingle Bell Rock 2022 had audiences delighted at the youth talent of Ring System Studios on Dec. 10 at the annual Christmas fundraising concert with donations supporting the Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Jingle Bell Rock 2022 had audiences delighted at the youth talent of Ring System Studios on Dec. 10 at the annual Christmas fundraising concert with donations supporting the Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Jingle Bell Rock 2022 had audiences delighted at the youth talent of Ring System Studios on Dec. 10 at the annual Christmas fundraising concert with donations supporting the Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Jingle Bell Rock 2022 had audiences delighted at the youth talent of Ring System Studios on Dec. 10 at the annual Christmas fundraising concert with donations supporting the Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Jingle Bell Rock 2022 had audiences delighted at the youth talent of Ring System Studios on Dec. 10 at the annual Christmas fundraising concert with donations supporting the Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Talented youth musicians of Ring System Studios played guitars, drums, keyboards and sang, delighting the audience at the annual Jingle Bell Rock concert on Dec. 10.

More than 350 spectators swayed along to a variety of classic genre and pop tunes at the fundraising concert at the Lester Centre, which drew in more than $4,000. Donations support the yearly Salvation Army Christmas Campaign, which helps local families who may be having a tougher time during the holiday seasons.

Chris Armstrong, manager of the performing arts centre thanked everyone for attending the admission by donation event and was met with applause when he announced the total raised.

“Thank-you everybody for donating,” Lieutenant Dawn Butt pastor of the Prince Rupert Salvation Army said when accepting the donation cheque from Ian Lihou of Ring Systems Studio. “This makes our lives serving soup and giving food hampers out year-round, as well as other things that we do so much easier because of the great Prince Rupert and Port Ed communities.”

