Independent Investigations Office of B.C are investigating injuries sustained by a woman in Prince Rupert on May 29. (Black Press file photo)

Prince Rupert woman’s serious injuries after arrest spark police watchdog probe

Prince Rupert woman suffers serious injuries during arrest

A Prince Rupert woman was left with serious injuries after an arrest by RCMP on Friday (May 29), according to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO). The police watchdog, which is now investigating the incident, said the arrest took place at about 10:15 p.m.

RCMP said their officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man and woman sitting near the waterfront on the 700 block of First Avenue West.

“Officers advised the woman she was under arrest and a struggle ensued,” the IIO said in a statement.

“The woman then allegedly jumped down a drop nearby, falling approximately six metres (20 feet). Officers and Emergency Health Services personnel provided medical care and transferred the woman to hospital, where she was found to be suffering serious injuries.”

The investigation will determine if the officers actions, or inaction, may have played a role in the serious injuries sustained by the woman.

The IIO is the independent civilian organization who investigates all officer-related incidents where there has been serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing. IIO oversee the police services in British Columbia.

The IIO is asking that any person who saw, heard or recorded the incident to contact the IIO Witness Line toll free at 1-855-446-8477.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Slow start to spring forecasted to lead to above average summer for B.C.: Weather Network
Next story
Feds to fast-track $2.2B in funding for municipalities struggling amid pandemic

Just Posted

Prince Rupert woman’s serious injuries after arrest spark police watchdog probe

Prince Rupert woman suffers serious injuries during arrest

Singing and drumming resonate the heart-beat of Cedar Village

Senior citizens gather on balconies to honour COVID-19 workers

Emergency Response and Police Dog teams assist local RCMP in search warrant

Man arrested, drugs and loaded weapon seized

Search continues for wolf, senior citizen being transferred to Vancouver

Frank Russ shows where the unprovoked wolf attacked his father

UPDATED: Port Edward senior in hospital after unprovoked wolf attack requires surgery

Conservation officers on site

Bird strike highlighted as potential cause of fatal Snowbirds crash in B.C.: report

Crash killed one service member and injured the pilot

Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Mostly finished in Alberta, Burnaby terminal expanding

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson says he’s heard no concerns from public

Feds to fast-track $2.2B in funding for municipalities struggling amid pandemic

Funding would usually be doled out in two payments

Love flourishes at Peace Arch Park, but COVID-19 concerns loom

South Surrey park becomes only place for international couples to meet

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Slow start to spring forecasted to lead to above average summer for B.C.: Weather Network

But June could be chillier than usual, forecasters say

UPDATE: B.C.’s Central Kootenay issues evacuation orders for hundreds of residents due to flooding

An evacuation alert covers all areas except the Cities of Castelgar and Nelson

PHOTOS: Thousands gather at Vancouver Art Gallery to protest racism

Rally is in response to the deaths of black Americans and a Toronto woman

Most Read