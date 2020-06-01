Prince Rupert woman’s serious injuries after arrest spark police watchdog probe

Independent Investigations Office of B.C are investigating injuries sustained by a woman in Prince Rupert on May 29. (Black Press file photo)

A Prince Rupert woman was left with serious injuries after an arrest by RCMP on Friday (May 29), according to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO). The police watchdog, which is now investigating the incident, said the arrest took place at about 10:15 p.m.

RCMP said their officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man and woman sitting near the waterfront on the 700 block of First Avenue West.

“Officers advised the woman she was under arrest and a struggle ensued,” the IIO said in a statement.

“The woman then allegedly jumped down a drop nearby, falling approximately six metres (20 feet). Officers and Emergency Health Services personnel provided medical care and transferred the woman to hospital, where she was found to be suffering serious injuries.”

The investigation will determine if the officers actions, or inaction, may have played a role in the serious injuries sustained by the woman.

The IIO is the independent civilian organization who investigates all officer-related incidents where there has been serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing. IIO oversee the police services in British Columbia.

The IIO is asking that any person who saw, heard or recorded the incident to contact the IIO Witness Line toll free at 1-855-446-8477.

K-J Millar | Journalist

