Prince Rupert wolf attack on man reported on social media unsubstantiated, said COS

An alleged wolf attack on a man in Prince Rupert at Moresby Trail, reported on social media to have occurred on Monday (June 1), didn’t happen said the Conservation Officers Department, when The Northern View contacted the agency for details.

Insp. Cam Schley, of COS on June 3 said that conservation officers heard about the attack from social media.

“We investigated right away. We talked to the individual who said they were supposedly attacked, but there was no substantiation to the report that we are able to determine,” Schley said.

“We have not been able to find any evidence what-so-ever of that happening. There is no evidence of wolves on that trail,” Schley said referring to Moresby.

“They (wolves) have probably been around – they’ve been everywhere else in Rupert. We didn’t find any tracks or scat or anything,” Schley said.

Due to the increased wolf sightings in Prince Rupert and the recent wolf attack on a man in Port Edward, Schley said the COS are continuing with roving patrols around both municipalities. They recommend residents follow the guidelines of walking in groups, keeping pets inside, keeping dogs on a leash and tethered if they are outside in yards.

The Northern View reached out via social media in attempt to contact the man, but was unsuccessful in locating him for comment.

