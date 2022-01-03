Aahan Mishra is held by his mother’s arms Deepika and surrounded by his father and older sister Anand and Aahana. Aahan was born at 10:04, on Jan. 1, at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert welcomes first baby of 2022

First new resident arrived at 10:04 a.m.

Aahan Mishra was Prince Rupert’s first new resident of the year born at 10:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital.

Weighing six pounds and two ounces, he was welcomed by parents Anand and Deepika Mishra as well as his older sister Aahana.

Originally, Aahan was due for Dec. 29, 2021, but arrived late.

“I think the baby wanted to come on January first,” the now father-of-two, Anand, said.

However, it’s not the birthdate that matters, what matters to them is they have one boy and one girl, he said.

“The family is complete,” Anand said.

The most important part for the family is that their baby boy and his mother are healthy.

In Northern B.C., the first baby was delivered at 12:09 at the University Hospital of Northern BC in Prince George.

READ MORE: First baby born to actively sitting Prince Rupert mayor in more than 100 years

 
