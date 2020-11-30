Prince Rupert vehicle dealership closing its doors

MacCarthy GM has announced on Nov. 30 that the Prince Rupert location of the vehicle dealership will close permanently as of Dec. 31, 2020.
“This was a difficult decision for us as we immensely enjoyed being a part of the community and serving it since 2015,” MacCarthy GM said in a social media post. “To everyone who breathed life into this place, we can not thank you enough.”
Business will continue at the Terrace location for service, parts and sales.
K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter