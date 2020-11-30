Prince Rupert vehicle dealership closing its doors

MacCarthy GM has announced on Nov. 30 the closing of the Prince Rupert vehicle dealership. (Photo: Facebook)

MacCarthy GM has announced on Nov. 30 that the Prince Rupert location of the vehicle dealership will close permanently as of Dec. 31, 2020.

“This was a difficult decision for us as we immensely enjoyed being a part of the community and serving it since 2015,” MacCarthy GM said in a social media post. “To everyone who breathed life into this place, we can not thank you enough.”

Business will continue at the Terrace location for service, parts and sales.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on