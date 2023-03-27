Prince Rupert trail development steps forward with $75,000 Trigon funding

The first phase of a new multi-use path in Prince Rupert is one step closer to reality thanks to $75,000 from Trigon Pacific Terminals, the port terminal announced on March 17. (Photo: Supplied)

The first phase of a new multi-use path in Prince Rupert is one step closer to reality thanks to $75,000 from Trigon Pacific Terminals, the port terminal announced on March 17.

“Easy access to nature is one of the best features of North Coast life and soon it will be even better,” Rob Booker, chief executive officer at Trigon said.

The initial section of the trail will connect the civic centre to Prince George St. in a 1.2 kilometre stretch, of the total 4.3 km proposed project. The society received $500,000 from the federal government last August, which will cover half of the projected $1 million cost for this phase, Sean Carlson, president of the Kaien Island Trail Enhancement Society (KITES) said. The estimated cost of the entire trail is $5 million.

The KITES is allocating the Trigon funding toward amenities for phase one of the Cloudberry Trail, which may include picnic benches or art installations, Carlson said adding the exact details will be decided later.

Eventually, the society intends to build a 4.3 km multi-use trail stretching from the civic centre to the Butze Rapids and Tall Trees trailheads. It will be shared by walkers, bikers and runners. The society is planning to use mild slopes on the trail so that it is accessible to as many people as possible.

They hope to break ground on Phase One of the trail in September 2023 and complete the first section by March 2024.

“We appreciate the support from local industry on these projects and their recognition that these types of projects create a more livable community for the people that call it home,” Carlson said.

While originally, the trail society was formed to support the redevelopment of Rushbrook Trails, they wanted to spearhead other projects in the community to help create more access to outdoor recreation. In 2017, they drafted a master plan and the Cloudberry Trail was included in that vision.

The society is a volunteer, non-profit society and always looking for people to donate their time and energy.

Specifically, Carlson explained they are looking for more individuals to help on the administration side of things, working on grant applications and planning.

“I’d say 90 per cent of what we do is not trail building, it’s figuring out how we’re going to achieve the goal of what we want to do. Then the last 10 per cent is actually getting out there,” he said.

He explained that it is also a great opportunity for volunteers to gain skills they might not be able to get in other settings. There are many skills needed to manage a million-dollar construction job.

“For folks that are keen and energetic and looking to grow their experience in that professional sense, this is a super neat way to do it,” he said.

Trails