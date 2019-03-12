Prince Rupert teen receives award for saving her dad’s life

BC Ambulance presents Gianna Evans with Vital Link Award for administering CPR when she was 12

BC Emergency Health Services presented Gianna Evans with a Vital Link Award at the Prince Rupert station on March 2. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)

When she was just 12 years old, Gianna Evans saved her father’s life.

On March 2, Evans, now 17, was recognized for her quick-thinking and successful CPR efforts before the paramedics arrived. BC Emergency Health Services presented her with a Vital Link Award at the Prince Rupert station.

This is the second time a resident has been given the award in 10 years.

“It’s not super common,” said Sam Radons, unit chief at BC Emergency Health Services in Prince Rupert, about the provincial-wide award.

Evans recalled the moment she found her father collapsed on the floor of their Prince Rupert home.

“My dad came home from work and then he had a heart attack in the hallway and I gave him CPR until the ambulance arrived,” she said.

Her knowledge of CPR came from a less familiar source.

“A week before I was learning a dance routine, I was playing a lifeguard and my character did CPR,” Evans said.

Her father was there at the ambulance station when she received the Vital Link Award.

Since that day, she said she definitely thinks they’re closer.

“Learning CPR is a helpful tool and it can come in handy at any unexpected time,” she said.

She has since become certified in standard First Aid.

“I can’t emphasize enough that it’s a very easy skill to learn and at a young age. I recommend people go and take the course,” Radons said. “It can make all the difference in the world.”

