BC Emergency Health Services presented Gianna Evans with a Vital Link Award at the Prince Rupert station on March 2. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)

Prince Rupert teen receives award for saving her dad’s life

BC Ambulance presents Gianna Evans with Vital Link Award for administering CPR when she was 12

When she was just 12 years old, Gianna Evans saved her father’s life.

On March 2, Evans, now 17, was recognized for her quick-thinking and successful CPR efforts before the paramedics arrived. BC Emergency Health Services presented her with a Vital Link Award at the Prince Rupert station.

This is the second time a resident has been given the award in 10 years.

“It’s not super common,” said Sam Radons, unit chief at BC Emergency Health Services in Prince Rupert, about the provincial-wide award.

Evans recalled the moment she found her father collapsed on the floor of their Prince Rupert home.

“My dad came home from work and then he had a heart attack in the hallway and I gave him CPR until the ambulance arrived,” she said.

Her knowledge of CPR came from a less familiar source.

“A week before I was learning a dance routine, I was playing a lifeguard and my character did CPR,” Evans said.

Her father was there at the ambulance station when she received the Vital Link Award.

Since that day, she said she definitely thinks they’re closer.

“Learning CPR is a helpful tool and it can come in handy at any unexpected time,” she said.

She has since become certified in standard First Aid.

“I can’t emphasize enough that it’s a very easy skill to learn and at a young age. I recommend people go and take the course,” Radons said. “It can make all the difference in the world.”

READ MORE: Prince Rupert’s Betsy Smith honoured for saving life

RELATED: Bystander performs lifesaving CPR

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
How would you improve travel on BC Ferries?

Just Posted

Council Briefs: City joins electric charging program

Prince Rupert could have an EV charging station as early as next year; public on 2019 budget

Trial dates edge closer for port, DP World facing fisheries charges

Defence may challenge the warrants used to gather evidence that led to 10 Fisheries Act violations

Prince Rupert middle-schooler programs robot to plant pea shoots

Cameron Sawka looking forward to presenting carbon capture project at regional science fair

Seawolves travel 18 hours and win in Alberta tournament

Prince Rupert bantam hockey team prepares to host the 2019 Provincial Championships

Paragliders fly over Shames Mountain

Calm sunny weather enticed a few paragliders to test their gear at the Terrace ski hill

Protecting Skeena oolichan with potential fishery closures

Reports of tonnes of oolichans being pulled in the shrimp trawl boats alarms Metlakatla First Nation

How would you improve travel on BC Ferries?

Corporation launches public engagement as it looks to replace four major boats

Premier John Horgan calls for high-tech investment to boost B.C. economy

New economy has grown to 10,000 companies, 114,000 B.C. jobs

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

B.C. teacher exploited former student for ‘sexual advantage’: regulation board

Vice principal has qualification cancelled after 2016 incident

B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found

B.C. bar wants patrons to stop dropping their phones in the toilet

Barking Parrot in Penticton says when a phone gets flushed, entire toilet often has to be replaced

Most Read