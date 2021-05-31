Prince Rupert mother Loni Martin, clutches her daughter Ana-Jalin Tait to her heart as tears fall on May 30, when more than 300 people gathered at the Prince Rupert Court House in memory of 215 children who never made it home from a residential school in Kamloops. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert mother Loni Martin, clutches her daughter Ana-Jalin Tait to her heart as tears fall on May 30, when more than 300 people gathered at the Prince Rupert Court House in memory of 215 children who never made it home from a residential school in Kamloops. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert tears for the 215 who never made it home

More than 300 people gathered to reflect on the lost lives of residential school children

More than 300 people gathered on the front lawn of the Prince Rupert Courthouse on May 30 in honour of the 215 residential school children who never made it home, in a ceremony organized jointly by Lax Kw’alaams members and Amago’ot Gyetm Maaxii.

The remains of the children were found on the grounds of the former Kamploos Indian Residential school the weekend of May 23. The discovery of the remains has drawn outrage and sadness in many throughout the province.

The two-hour ceremony on Sunday afternoon in Prince Rupert was organized on two days’ notice. It opened with a moment of silence and saw First Nations Elders offer prayers, along with traditional drumming, singing, and sage blessings to commemorate the lost lives of the children.

Youth circled the war monument on McBride, placing shoes along the steps with elders surrounding them.

Residential school survivors shared their stories of being taken from their homes and explained the years of abuse at the hands of those supposed to be their caregivers, bringing tears to the eyes of many in attendance.

Matriarch Louisa Smith told of her years in the residential school system and of suffering from tuberculosis. She said she was away from her family for ten years.

“Today I wear black, not only for the death of my brother but for the finding of these 215 children. I visualize the little ones who didn’t make it home. I visualize all the students trying to fend for themselves,” Smith said. “They were told not to lie, not to talk back. Without warning, oftentimes, whatever was held in their [school staff] hand, whether it’s a ruler or a stick or a black leather strap without warning you would feel that on parts of your body.”

“We were taught about apologies, compassion, and forgiving. Yet when we got out of church and went back into the schools — if there is a hell, we were there,” Smith said.

“I ask people of all races to take the journey inside. Take the journey inside themselves and look for places where we need to clean house — the prejudices people feel for another race,” Smith said. “There is hate and racism. I don’t want that in my life or in my being.

“I look at everyone and my ancestors as sacred beings, and we need to acknowledge each other as such,” Smith said.

As well, John Lincoln told of how the residential school system has multigenerational effects. Onlookers heard how his parents were survivors of the residential school system, however, with violence in his childhood his 15 siblings were taken and all separated into foster care. He said as a child he grew up with his one wish being to have a family. Anger and repeated patterns ran through his life he said which mirrored the behaviour he saw, then carried through to his own relationships. Lincoln told the attendees that it was only after five anger management courses, and now eight years sober he has learned to live with the multi-generational effects of the residential school system on him.

Local Nisga’a Elder Ron Nyce shared his experience of five years in an Alberta residential school where his culture and First Nations identity were stolen from him and other children at the school. He spoke of his subsequent teaching of culture and language to the younger generation in the Prince Rupert region.

“Learn your language and be proud of who you are,” Nyce said.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C.’s minimum wage to increase to $15.20 on June 1, highest of any province

Just Posted

More than 300 mourners gathered on the lawn of the Prince Rupert Court House on May 30, to remember the 215 children whose remains were found at a former residential school in Kamloops. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert tears for the 215 who never made it home

More than 300 people gathered to reflect on the lost lives of residential school children

Gary Wells conductor of the Amago’ot Gytem Maaxii who assisted in organizing the commemorative ceremony on May 30 in Prince Rupert, to pay respect to 215 children whose remains were found last weekend at a former residential school in Kamloops. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Photo Gallery of commemorative ceremony in Prince Rupert

More than 300 attendees honour survivors and remember victims of residential schools

Flags at Prince Rupert City Hall will be lowered to half-mast on May 31 to commemorate the more than 215 children who lost their lives at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, Mayor Lee Brain posted on his social media on May 29. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert city hall flags will fly low May 31

Halfmast flags “in remembrance of 215 children whose stories were never told,” - Mayor Lee Brain

Indigenous leaders and elders held a ceremony to pray for the safety of the salmon, ecosystems and cultural heritage affected by Trans Mountain’s plans to drill under the Fraser River on May 29, 2021. (Contributed)
Indigenous leaders hold ceremony for Fraser River salmon as Trans Mountain prepares to drill

“Any leak or spill at any time from the pipeline would be devastating to wild salmon” :Matriarch

Prince Rupert Community Paramedic Jessica Friesen during Paramedic Service Week from May 23 to 29 said it is the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
More than half a million ambulance calls across B.C. per year

Paramedic Services Week ran from May 23 to May 29

The flag at the BC Legislature will be flown at half-mast starting on Sunday, May 30, 2021, to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (BC Legislature)
Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school

A sign is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Petition calls for day of mourning for children found buried at former B.C. residential school

The remains of 215 Indigenous children were found on the grounds of the former school

(Stock photo)
B.C.’s minimum wage to increase to $15.20 on June 1, highest of any province

Only the territory of Nunavut will have a higher minimum wage

Two vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine sit on a table at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Halifax on May 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada to receive 2.9M vaccine doses this week as Pfizer-BioNTech increase deliveries

Firms expected to deliver about 400,000 more doses a week than what was typical last month

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
B.C. teacher says students could be triggered by residential school discovery

Support needed as sadness in younger generations turning to anger, says youth mentor

Students need to be aware of summer employment scams. (File photo)
Summer job time in B.C. cause for wariness, Better Business Bureau says

Consumer watchdog encourages job applicants to do their homework on potential employers

A man works on his laptop outside in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Survey show only 20 per cent of workers want to return to office full-time post-COVID

Almost 60 per cent of those surveyed said they would prefer to return to the office part-time or occasionally

Abdallah Alhamadni poses for a photograph at his home in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Alhamadni has a wife and two children in Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Parents calling on Canada to evacuate children stuck in the Gaza Strip

A ceasefire ended the 11-day war that left hundreds of people dead and deteriorated Gaza’s infrastructure

FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

Discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children was confirmed by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation

Most Read