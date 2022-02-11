Prince Rupert taekwondo master celebrates 40 years of practice

Master Paul Bozman and his “oldest” student, Steven Liu, at the dojo on Feb. 8. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

A Prince Rupert taekwondo instructor celebrated his 40th year of practicing the martial art on Feb. 8.

In a small, near spontaneous celebration at his dojo, Paul Bozman, along with about 20 students, both young and old, shared in cake and goodies in a relaxed and playful atmosphere.

“It’s rewarding,” Bozman said. “It’s a big part of my life.”

The taekwondo master first started teaching the sport 35 years ago and established his own dojo in Prince Rupert in 2008.

Before opening up his own establishment, Bozman taught the martial art at the Civic Centre for 21 years.

Now, some of his former students are parents whose own children he now teaches.

“He’s a great guy. He really looks after people and helps people,” Steven Liu said.

Liu, 68-years-old, took up taekwondo in his 30s and was taught by Bozman.

“I learned quite a bit of stuff from taekwondo. Physically and mentally,” Liu said. “He’s really good with the students [and] he’s really into taekwondo.”

He then signed up his son and daughter to be taught by master Bozman. Both of them are now first-degree black belts.

Bozman has had many of his students reach the provincial and even national level and plans to continue teaching in the future.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert wrestler brings home gold medal at championships

READ MORE: Rupert Rampage end regular season in defeat to River Kings

Norman Galimski | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send NormanLike theonFollow us on

Local Sports