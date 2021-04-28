Prince Rupert swimmers make waves at recent competitions

Heidi Bellis of Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club strokes her talent at practice on April 27, after winning the silver medal in the 11-12 girls 100-metre butterfly in the Virtual North & Interior Divisional Championships held in April in a new online format. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Prince Rupert Northern View)

An 11-year old swimmer was the only one from Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club to qualify for the spring provincial championships which saw 52 other provincial swimmers participate, Coach Chris Street said, on April 26.

Kelly Choi swam in five events during the Swim BC Provincial Championship which was held online in early April.

“This was an impressive performance for Kelly. She was competing in the 11-12 age group for the first time after she turned 11 just last month,” Street said. “Already she is extremely competitive with three ‘finals’ in the top eight and a medal.

The swimmer won bronze in the 100-meter breaststroke and set a new PRASC record in the 50-meter breaststroke, and finishing eighth in the 200-meter breaststroke, 16th in the butterfly, and 19th in the backstroke.

Choi still has three more provincial championships in this age group to compete in, Street said.

Members of the Rupert Rapids swimming club took part in the Swim BC Northern and Interior Divisional Championships with times being recorded for more than 400 regional swimmers in March.

The Prince Rupert team placed third in the division with 1652 points after Kamploops won second, and Kelowna came in first.

Choi continued to swim for gold winning the top medals in the 11-12 girls 200-meter IM, 200-meter butterfly, 50-meter freestyle, 200-meter backstroke, 200-meter breaststroke, and 100-meter butterfly. She won the silver in the 200-free, 50-meter butterfly, 100-meter freestyle, and 50-meter backstroke. She also won the bronze in the 100-meter backstroke and 400-meter freestyle.

Warren Barton age 18, won silver medals in the 15 and over boys 200-meter freestyle and 200-meter butterfly and the 100-meter backstroke with a bronze in the 50 -meter freestyle and 200- metre backstroke as well as 100-meter butterfly. He finished in the top eight in all his events.

A silver medal was won by Heidi Bellis age 12, in the girls 11-12 100 meter butterfly, 200-metre backstroke, and 400-meter freestyle. She also won bronze medals in the 200-meter freestyle, 50-meter butterfly, 50-meter, and 100-meter freestyle.

Seventeen-year-old Isaac Dolan won the bronze medal in the 15 and over boys 50-meter backstroke and finished in the top eight in all his individual events.

Chase McWilliam age 12, also brought home silver medals in the 11-12 boys 200-meter backstroke and the bronze in the 100-meter backstroke. He finished in the top eight contenders in three of his five events.

