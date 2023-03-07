Prince Rupert swimmers lead the way at Smithers meet

The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club placed first at the Smithers Spring Sprint on Feb. 25 and 26.
Leading the way were six swimmers who won first place in all of their individual events, including 15-year-olds Ethan Butt and Carina Franes, 14-year-olds Annabelle DeMille, Chase McWilliam and Isobella Norman, as well as 10-year-old Sophia McDonald.
Butt, DeMille, Norman and McDonald won the gold agregate medal for their respective age groups, awarded to those who score the highest number of cumulative points compared to their peers.
“It was a fun meet and the kids swam really well,” head coach Chris Street told The Northern View on Mar. 2.
Over a third of the competitors swam personal bests and more than a quarter swam times that would qualify them for the Manitoba Saskachewan Open Champions.
In total, more than 100 swimmers competed in the meet from Prince Rupert, Terrace, Kitimat and Smithers.
Results
15 years old
Ethan Butt – Won all six of his individual events
Lia Crump – First in the 400 metre freestyle and 100 m individual medley, second in the 100 m breaststroke, 200 m individual medley, 400 m individual medley and 50 m breaststroke
Carina Franes – Won all five of her individual events
14 years old
Nadina Cam – First in the 100 m backstroke and 200 m individual medley, second in the 100 m breaststroke, 50 m backstroke, 50 m breaststroke and 50 m freestyle
Annabelle DeMille – Won all six of her individual events
Olivia Marogna – Third in the 200 m individual medley and 50 m freestyle
Chase McWilliam – Won all six of his individual events
Isobella Norman – Won all six of her individual events
Eva Sumanik – Third in the 50 m breaststroke
13 years old
Kenny Nguyen – Won the 100 m breaststroke, 50 m backstroke, 50 m breaststroke, 100 m backstroke and 50 m freestyle, second in the 100 m freestyle
Kalylie Slocombe – Third in the 400 m freestyle, 200 m backstroke and 50 back
12 years old
Jack Armstrong – Second in the 50 m freestyle, third in the 50 m butterfly, 200 m freestyle and 100 m individual medley
Bethany Sumanik – Swam new personal best times in all six of her individual events
11 years old
Jorja Boot – First in the 200 m backstroke and 200 m freestyle, second in the 200 m breaststroke, third in the 100 m breaststroke and 100 m freestyle
Tess Edwards – Second in the 400 m freestyle and 200 m backstroke, third in the 50 m breaststroke and 50 m freestyle
Nadia Marogna – Third in the 50 m butterfly and 50 m backstroke
Lucy Phuong – Won the 100 m breaststroke, 50 m breaststroke and 200 m breaststroke, third in the 400 m freestyle and 200 m freestyle
10 years old
Blake Ciotoli – First in the 200 m backstroke, 50 m backstroke and 200 m freestyle, second in the 50 m freestyle and 100 m backstroke, third in the 400 m freestyle
Sienna Ikari-Cappelli – First in the 100 m freestyle and 50 m breaststroke, second in the 400 m freestyle, 200 m backstroke and 200 m freestyle, third in the 50 m freestyle
Sophia McDonald – Won all six of her individual events
Hadley Seier – Third in the 200 m individual medley
Samantha Sumanik – Swam new personal best times in all six of her individual events
9 years old
Paige Armstrong – Third in the 25 m breaststroke, 25 m butterfly and 100 m backstroke
Elijah Kroeker-Wilson – Second in the 50 m backstroke and 100 m individual medley
Bianca Marogna – Second in the 25 m breaststroke
Emily Tran – Swam new personal best times in all six of her individual events
8 years old
Naveen Gautam – First in the 50 m butterfly and 200 m freestyle, second in the 100 m breaststroke and 100 m freestyle, third in the 50 m freestyle