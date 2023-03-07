Prince Rupert swimmers lead the way at Smithers meet

The North Coast team places first

Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club medalists from the Smithers Spring Sprint on Feb. 25 and 26.

The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club placed first at the Smithers Spring Sprint on Feb. 25 and 26.

Leading the way were six swimmers who won first place in all of their individual events, including 15-year-olds Ethan Butt and Carina Franes, 14-year-olds Annabelle DeMille, Chase McWilliam and Isobella Norman, as well as 10-year-old Sophia McDonald.

Butt, DeMille, Norman and McDonald won the gold agregate medal for their respective age groups, awarded to those who score the highest number of cumulative points compared to their peers.

“It was a fun meet and the kids swam really well,” head coach Chris Street told The Northern View on Mar. 2.

Over a third of the competitors swam personal bests and more than a quarter swam times that would qualify them for the Manitoba Saskachewan Open Champions.

In total, more than 100 swimmers competed in the meet from Prince Rupert, Terrace, Kitimat and Smithers.

Results

15 years old

Ethan Butt – Won all six of his individual events

Lia Crump – First in the 400 metre freestyle and 100 m individual medley, second in the 100 m breaststroke, 200 m individual medley, 400 m individual medley and 50 m breaststroke

Carina Franes – Won all five of her individual events

14 years old

Nadina Cam – First in the 100 m backstroke and 200 m individual medley, second in the 100 m breaststroke, 50 m backstroke, 50 m breaststroke and 50 m freestyle

Annabelle DeMille – Won all six of her individual events

Olivia Marogna – Third in the 200 m individual medley and 50 m freestyle

Chase McWilliam – Won all six of his individual events

Isobella Norman – Won all six of her individual events

Eva Sumanik – Third in the 50 m breaststroke

13 years old

Kenny Nguyen – Won the 100 m breaststroke, 50 m backstroke, 50 m breaststroke, 100 m backstroke and 50 m freestyle, second in the 100 m freestyle

Kalylie Slocombe – Third in the 400 m freestyle, 200 m backstroke and 50 back

12 years old

Jack Armstrong – Second in the 50 m freestyle, third in the 50 m butterfly, 200 m freestyle and 100 m individual medley

Bethany Sumanik – Swam new personal best times in all six of her individual events

11 years old

Jorja Boot – First in the 200 m backstroke and 200 m freestyle, second in the 200 m breaststroke, third in the 100 m breaststroke and 100 m freestyle

Tess Edwards – Second in the 400 m freestyle and 200 m backstroke, third in the 50 m breaststroke and 50 m freestyle

Nadia Marogna – Third in the 50 m butterfly and 50 m backstroke

Lucy Phuong – Won the 100 m breaststroke, 50 m breaststroke and 200 m breaststroke, third in the 400 m freestyle and 200 m freestyle

10 years old

Blake Ciotoli – First in the 200 m backstroke, 50 m backstroke and 200 m freestyle, second in the 50 m freestyle and 100 m backstroke, third in the 400 m freestyle

Sienna Ikari-Cappelli – First in the 100 m freestyle and 50 m breaststroke, second in the 400 m freestyle, 200 m backstroke and 200 m freestyle, third in the 50 m freestyle

Sophia McDonald – Won all six of her individual events

Hadley Seier – Third in the 200 m individual medley

Samantha Sumanik – Swam new personal best times in all six of her individual events

9 years old

Paige Armstrong – Third in the 25 m breaststroke, 25 m butterfly and 100 m backstroke

Elijah Kroeker-Wilson – Second in the 50 m backstroke and 100 m individual medley

Bianca Marogna – Second in the 25 m breaststroke

Emily Tran – Swam new personal best times in all six of her individual events

8 years old

Naveen Gautam – First in the 50 m butterfly and 200 m freestyle, second in the 100 m breaststroke and 100 m freestyle, third in the 50 m freestyle

Swimming