Prince Rupert swimmer reaches bronze at Alberta provincials

Four competitors travelled to Edmonton for the tournament

Four swimmers from the Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club competed at the Alberta Provincial Championship in Edmonton on March 2 to 5.

Heidi Bellis stood on the podium after placing third in 50 metre butterfly during the Alberta Provincial Championship in Edmonton on March 2 to 5.

Going into the final race, she was ranked fifth. However, her performance during the final race made waves and she advanced two positions earning the bronze medal.

Her time 29.68 seconds also qualified her for the Swim Canada Western Nationals in Calgary March 16 to 19, however she will not be attending.

Bellis, who competed in the 14-year-old category, joined three other swimmers from the Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club at the tournament where more than 500 athletes tested their speed and endurance. While she was the only one to get a medal, three swimmers qualified for at least one “A” final, a race between the top 10 competitors in each event.

Peter Joubert, 15, made it to the “A” finals for the 800 m freestyle, 1500 m freestyle and 400 m freestyle, where he placed sixth, seventh and ninth, respectively.

His brother, Josh Joubert, 18, qualified to swim in the “A” finals for the 200 m individual medley and 200 m butterfly. Despite feeling slightly under the weather, he placed ninth in each race.

Iona Riesen, 16, rounded out the team, placing 13th in the 200 m butterfly after competing in the “B” finals (a race between those ranked 11th to 20th).

Bellis also competed in the “B” finals for the 50 m freestyle, 100 m butterfly, 50 m backstroke, 100 m freestyle and 200 m backstroke.

The next meet for the swimmers will be in Prince George at the end of April.

Swimming