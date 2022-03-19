Prince Rupert Sugar Shack encore makes a bonbon delight!

After a two-year pandemic break, Celeste Kinney 5, and her older sister Brianna Kinney 14, are in the pink sampling the sweetness of Sugar Shack 2022, on March 12 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

AFFNO member, Guy Dufresne travelled from Terrace to enjoy the francophone cuisine at 2022 Sugar Shack in Prince Rupert on March 12. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Madame President of AFFNO, Danielle Dalton shows off freshly baked tourtière at the 2022 Sugar Shack, on March 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Jamie Scott club president shows Prince Rupert Lion’s roar at flipping flapjacks at the 2022 AFFNO Sugar Shack on March 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Laughing it up at the 2022 Sugar Shack, Patrick Witwicki executive director of AFFNO watches the band with delight. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Happy Wang volunteers for the sweet festival of francophone delights a the 2022 Sugar Shack. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Happy to be part of the festivities back for the first time in two years, Michael Koeber and Audrey Koerber enjoy the sweetness of pancakes and maple syrup at 2022 Sugar Shack, on March 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Celeste Kinney 5, plants a winning kiss on the AFFNO moose prize from a draw at Sugar Shack 2022, March 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Alexandre Chavanne demonstrates how to make La Tire, frozen maple syrup on a stick at Sugar Shack on March 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Kyle Cornett-Ching and Janet Song Cornett-Ching feed off the sweet excitement at Sugar Shack on March, 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Angela Roy and Bare Foot Caravan spark the buzz at 2022 Sugar Shack hosted by Association des fancophones et francophiles du Nord Ouest, on March 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Binder Basi celebrates the return of Sugar Shack hosted by AFFNO, and hugs her grandchildren Naveed Wekel 6, and Ameena Wekel 8, as they have fun dancing to the music. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Volunteers at Sugar Shack 2022 on March 12, dish up pancakes, eggs, tourtière, sugar pie and more yummy goodness for hungry participants engaging in the francophone festival. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The Pied Piper of Sugar Shack is chased by dancing children as they frolic to the music of Barefoot Caravan at Sugar Shack on March 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Barefoot Caravan sang out its melodies and tapped the beats at Sugar Shack on March 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Nathan Eriaye 6, dances with open arms to welcome the encore of Sugar Shack on March 12 after a two-year pandemic hiatus. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Louisa Sanchez waves in guests to the 2022 AFFNO Sugar Shack on March 12. The event was held for the first time in two years after the COVID-19 shutdown. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Grayson Kinney is not impressed with the modelling opportunity disturbing his pancakes and syrup at the 2022 Sugar Shack on March 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The Kinney family dance and wave a ‘welcome back’ to the AFFNO Sugar Shack on March 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Lions Clb members Ken Copping is flanked by Jamie Scott and Bob Zimmerman cooking up flapjacks and festive food for the AFFNO Sugar Shack celebrations on March 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)