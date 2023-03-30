Prince Rupert students dancing to success at Prince George competition

One dancer won first place in all events entered

More than 70 Prince Rupert dancers attended the Prince George Annual Dance Festival from March 11 to 17. (Photo: supplied)

Prince Rupert Dancer Taylor Jackson accomplished a feat that has not been leapt over before at the recent Prince George Annual Dance Competition from March 11 to 17.

Jackson won the first-place trophy in each of the six categories she entered. Dancers in the competition are permitted to enter no more than six categories, owner of Dance Academy of Prince Rupert (DAPR) Theresa Mackereth told The Northern View when accounting for Jackson’s outstanding success at the dance festival.

More than 70 dancers from Prince Rupert attended the annual week-long challenge competing against dancers from 13 other schools, including Terrace, Kitimat, Quesnel and further.

Currently, DAPR has just more than 190 dancers after welcoming teachers and students into the studio when Spectrum School of Dance closed after the owner retired. Mackereth said the transition has been seamless and everyone supports each other.

“The teachers stepped into their positions with the same enthusiasm they had at their previous school,” she said adding everyone is very dedicated to preparing for dance tournaments.

“Dancers train equally if not more than any other athlete,” the dance academy owner said.

She is especially proud of the effort all her dancers put in to reach success.

“Taylor placed 1st in her jazz, lyrical, contemporary, classical ballet, modern and variety solos,” Mackereth said.

Her trophies are for: Jazz Solo 18 & Under, Solo Theatrical 18 & Under, Modern Solo 18 & Under, Contemporary Solo 18 & Under Lyrical Solo 18 & Under, Classical Ballet 18 & Under, Outstanding Dance Performance (13-18 Years).

^

Results of the dance festival are:

16 Jr. groups placed 1st and 12 senior groups placed 1st at the Prince George Dance Festival

Below are also the Provincial Candidates and the Special Awards

^

All Night – 1st place Jazz Large Group 10 & Under

Catch me if you can – 1st place Demi-character Ballet Large Group 16 & Under

Celestial – 1st place Lyrical Large Group 10 & Under

Cheer Enchainment – 1st place Demi-character Ballet Large Group 12 & Under

Child – 1st place Modern Large Group 12 & Under

DJ Remix – 1st place Hip Hop Large Group 12 & Under

Frozen – 1st place Production Group 12 & Under

Funky Monkey – 1st place Tap Large Group 10 & Under

Here comes the rain again – 1st place Contemporary Large Group 16 & Under

Hit me up – 1st place Tap Large Group 12 & Under

Home – 1st place Classical Ballet Large Group 10 & Under

Horizon – 1st place Classical Ballet Large Group 12 & Under

Kiki – 1st place Jazz Large Group 16 & Under

Kings and Queens – 1st place Acrobatics Large Group 12 & Under

Lover’s Spat – 1st place Variety Large Group 16 & Under

Selah – 1st place Modern Large Group 16 & Under

Shake your groove thing – 1st place Jazz Large Group 8 & Under

Soleil – 1st place Classical Ballet Large Group 16 & Under

Teen beach party – 1st place Production Group 13 & Up

Top of the World – 1st place Hip Hop Large Group 10 & Under

Unstoppable – 1st place Acrobatic Large Group 16 & Under

Waterfall – 1st place Classical Ballet Large Group 8 & Under

Where’s your head at – 1st place Acrobatic Large Group 10 & Under

Youth – 1st place Lyrical Large Group 16 & Under

Miami – 1st place Jazz Small Group 16 & Under

Smooth Criminal – 1st place Tap Small Group 16 & Under

The Upside Down – 1st place Modern Small Group 12 & Under

Your Song – 1st place Lyrical Small Group 16 & Under

AIM Int Scholarship Mckenna Leighton-Sankey

JREDC Int Scholarship Joran Rysstad

JREDC Sr Scholarship Taylor Jackson

Harbour Dance Scholarship Kenzie Ellis

Adjudicator’s Choice – Stage 8 Years and Under

Dr. J. Sidorov Trophy

Dr. J. Sidorov Scholarship

Kiki Lan

Jazz Style & Presentation – Open Age

Krebbs Family Trophy

PG Dance Festival Scholarship

Kyla Main

Outstanding Dance Performance – 13 to 18 Years

Barb Holmes Memorial PG Dance Festival Scholarship

Nolan Robinson

Outstanding Dance Performance – 13 to 18 Years

Dance Your Hart Out Scholarship

Taylor Jackson

Provincials: McKenna Leighton-Sankey- Provincial Stage Junior Alternate Nolan Robinson- Provincials Senior Modern Alternate Kayla Main- Senior Ballet Provincials Alternate

Taylor Jackson- Senior Stage Provincial Representative Provincial Group Submission- Soleil

Nolan – Trophy for 13-15 Overall High Mark in Classical Ballet Solos

Taylor – Trophy for 16-18 Overall High Mark in Classical Ballet Solos

Kayla/Taylor – Trophy for 13-18 Overall High Mark in Jazz Duets

Taylor – Trophy for 16-18 Overall High Mark in Contemporary Solos

Mckenna – Trophy for 12 & Under Overall High Mark in Theatrical Solos

Amy/Charlotte – Trophy for 13-18 Overall High Mark in Demi-character Ballet Duets

Taylor – Trophy for 16-18 Overall High Mark in Jazz Solos

Taylor – Trophy for 16-18 Overall High Mark in Theatrical Solos

Taylor – Trophy for 16-18 Overall High Mark in Modern Solos

Laura – Trophy for 13-15 Overall High Mark in Lyrical Solos

Taylor – Trophy for 16-18 Overall High Mark in Lyrical Solos

Grace/Mia – Trophy for 13-18 Overall High Mark in Lyrical Duets

Cheer Enchainment – Trophy for 12 & Under Overall High Mark in Demi-Character Ballet Large Groups

Catch me if you can – Trophy for 13 & Up Overall High Mark in Demi-Character Ballet Large Groups

Waterfall – Trophy for 12 & Under Overall High Mark in Classical Ballet Large Groups

Soleil – Trophy for 13 & Up Overall High Mark in Classical Ballet Large Groups

Child – Trophy for 12 & Under Overall High Mark in Modern Large Groups

The Upside Down – Trophy for 12 & Under Overall High Mark in Modern Small Groups

Kiki – Trophy for 13 & Up Overall High Mark in Jazz Large Groups

Your Song – Trophy for 13 & Up Overall High Mark in Lyrical Small Groups

Miami – Trophy for 13 & Up Overall High Mark in Jazz Small Groups

Funky Monkey – Trophy for 12 & Under Overall High Mark in Tap Large Groups

Here comes the rain again – Trophy for 13 & Up Overall High Mark in Contemporary Large Groups

Unstoppable – Trophy for Overall High Mark in Acrobatic Large Groups

Frozen – Trophy for Overall High Mark in Production Groups

DJ Remix – Trophy for 12 & Under Overall High Mark in Hip Hop Large Groups

Youth – Trophy for 13 & Up Overall High Mark in Lyrical Large Groups

Selah – Trophy for 13 & Up Overall High Mark in Modern L