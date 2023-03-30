Prince Rupert students dancing to success at Prince George competition

Prince Rupert Dancer Taylor Jackson accomplished a feat that has not been leapt over before at the recent Prince George Annual Dance Competition from March 11 to 17.
Jackson won the first-place trophy in each of the six categories she entered. Dancers in the competition are permitted to enter no more than six categories, owner of Dance Academy of Prince Rupert (DAPR) Theresa Mackereth told The Northern View when accounting for Jackson’s outstanding success at the dance festival.
More than 70 dancers from Prince Rupert attended the annual week-long challenge competing against dancers from 13 other schools, including Terrace, Kitimat, Quesnel and further.
Currently, DAPR has just more than 190 dancers after welcoming teachers and students into the studio when Spectrum School of Dance closed after the owner retired. Mackereth said the transition has been seamless and everyone supports each other.
“The teachers stepped into their positions with the same enthusiasm they had at their previous school,” she said adding everyone is very dedicated to preparing for dance tournaments.
“Dancers train equally if not more than any other athlete,” the dance academy owner said.
She is especially proud of the effort all her dancers put in to reach success.
“Taylor placed 1st in her jazz, lyrical, contemporary, classical ballet, modern and variety solos,” Mackereth said.
Her trophies are for: Jazz Solo 18 & Under, Solo Theatrical 18 & Under, Modern Solo 18 & Under, Contemporary Solo 18 & Under Lyrical Solo 18 & Under, Classical Ballet 18 & Under, Outstanding Dance Performance (13-18 Years).
More than 70 Prince Rupert dancers attended the Prince George Annual Dance Festival from March 11 to 17. (Photo: supplied)